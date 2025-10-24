Algal Bloom Fish Recovery Program

As part of the Algal Bloom Summer Plan, the State Government is today outlining a plan for the long-term recovery of fishing stocks in waters affected by the algal bloom.

The comprehensive recovery program includes a range of measures, both short and long term to protect and support businesses, support recreational fishing, and protect and grow fishing stocks.

The comprehensive plan includes:

Fishing fee relief and industry assistance grants : As outlined in the Summer Plan, affected licence holders can access fee relief, as well as grants of up to $375,000 for business support, employee retention and diversification. Fee relief will be automatically applied for the remainder of 2025-26, while the closure date for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grant and Small Business Support Grant will be extended to 31 July 2026.

: As outlined in the Summer Plan, affected licence holders can access fee relief, as well as grants of up to $375,000 for business support, employee retention and diversification. Fee relief will be automatically applied for the remainder of 2025-26, while the closure date for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grant and Small Business Support Grant will be extended to 31 July 2026. Expanded Small Business Support grants : A third round of Small Business Support grants will be introduced, while the value of grants under the second and third round will be increased to $20,000. This means an eligible small business may be entitled up to $50,000 in support for downturn through until mid-2026.

: A third round of Small Business Support grants will be introduced, while the value of grants under the second and third round will be increased to $20,000. This means an eligible small business may be entitled up to $50,000 in support for downturn through until mid-2026. A $500,000 comprehensive voluntary Marine Scalefish Fishery licence surrender study : The study will be conducted in partnership with industry to examine the long-term sustainability of the fishery, including buyback analysis.

: The study will be conducted in partnership with industry to examine the long-term sustainability of the fishery, including buyback analysis. Establishment of an industry recovery framework

Discounted boat registration : From 1 December 2025, The State Government will provide a 50 per cent discount on boat and boat trailer registration for 12 months.

: From 1 December 2025, The State Government will provide a 50 per cent discount on boat and boat trailer registration for 12 months. Free access to boat ramps : The State Government will work with councils to provide free boat launch facilities across SA for 12 months.

: The State Government will work with councils to provide free boat launch facilities across SA for 12 months. Free vehicle access to coastal parks : The State Government will provide free vehicle access to national and conservation pars in affected coastal regions during and up until Easter 2026.

: The State Government will provide free vehicle access to national and conservation pars in affected coastal regions during and up until Easter 2026. Threatened and vulnerable marine species breeding program : $3 million towards a targeted breeding, conservation and fish stocking program for vulnerable and threatened species impacted by the algal bloom.

: $3 million towards a targeted breeding, conservation and fish stocking program for vulnerable and threatened species impacted by the algal bloom. A saltwater fish restocking program : $4m to establish a restocking program with a focus on target species including Snapper and King George Whiting.

: $4m to establish a restocking program with a focus on target species including Snapper and King George Whiting. A freshwater fish restocking program : $1 million for native freshwater fish stocking.

: $1 million for native freshwater fish stocking. Additional compliance and intensive scientific monitoring : $5.79 million for additional Fisheries Officers and Marine Park Rangers and intensified monitoring and assessment of fish stocks through until June 2027.

: $5.79 million for additional Fisheries Officers and Marine Park Rangers and intensified monitoring and assessment of fish stocks through until June 2027. More recreational fishing reefs Additional $300,000 committed to expand the footprint of South Australia’s offshore recreational fishing reefs

Additional $300,000 committed to expand the footprint of South Australia’s offshore recreational fishing reefs Recreational fishing and tackle store support: An additional $1.1 million towards support for the recreational fishing community and tackle stores through events, competitions, programs and public campaigns.

Stock assessments of the waters of Gulf St Vincent, Kangaroo Island and Spencer Gulf have shown declines of some species including Calamari, Garfish and King George Whiting, particularly in Gulf St Vincent. Other species including Blue Crab and Abalone have also been impacted in that Gulf.

SARDI Advice Gulf St Vincent/Kangaroo Island Spencer Gulf Calamari Severe decline North: Broadly stable

South: Decline Garfish Severe decline Stable King George Whiting Severe localised declines Stable Blue Crab Decline No evidence of impact Abalone Localised high mortality No evidence of impact Prawn Low survey catches

No evidence of impact to commercial catch Stable Lobster Unaffected – outside bloom areas

As a result of these declines, from 1 November 2025, temporary fishing restrictions will be implemented to allow for recovery of stocks of species.

A temporary 50 per cent reduction in bag and boat limits will be implemented for recreational fishing and passenger bag limits for charter boat fishing in the Gulf St Vincent/Kangaroo Island Fishing Zone.

A temporary 50 per cent reduction in bag and boat limits for recreational fishing and passenger bag limits for charter boat fishing will apply to Calamari, Garfish, Blue Crab and King George Whiting in the Spencer Gulf Fishing Zone, where fishing effort is expected to be increased.

A temporary restriction on all commercial Marine Scalefish Fishing (MSF) and Blue Crab fishing will be implemented in the Gulf St Vincent/Kangaroo Island Fishing Zone.

It is envisaged the restrictions will remain in place until 30 June 2026, subject to regular science reviews.

Subject to existing limits or catch quotas, commercial fishing in Spencer Gulf will remain unaffected.

Commercial Sardine, Abalone and Rock Lobster fisheries across the state will remain unaffected.

Prawn fisheries will operate as normal, noting a temporary November-December spawning closure will occur in parts of northern Gulf St Vincent, as occurred last year.

Existing fishing restrictions on Snapper will be extended until 30 June 2027.

Recreational fishers are strongly encouraged to assist the scientific effort by reporting their catches via the SA Fishing app.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The science tells us this unprecedented algal bloom has had an unprecedented impact on our fish stocks, particularly in Gulf St Vincent.

It is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that we help to protect and regenerate those species, and those whose livelihoods depend upon them.

Through the Algal Bloom Summer Plan, we have carefully calibrated a comprehensive package of measures designed to protect industry, support recreational fishers, and to help recover our fish stocks.

The package includes free access to boat ramps and coastal parks, discounted boat rego, significant industry support, and a range of other measures from reefs to restocking.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The algal bloom has had a significant impact on fish stocks in the Gulf St Vincent and Kangaroo Island Fishing Zone and action is needed to give affected species time to recover and in order to support sustainability into the future.

We have been working closely with the commercial fishing industry to plan a way through this challenging time with comprehensive support for impacted fishers as well as a range of measures to support recreational fishing.

Decisions of this nature must be based on the best science available and these restrictions are being implemented based on the data available through the South Australian Research and Development Institute rapid stock assessments and ongoing monitoring.

Attributable to Kyri Toumazos, Executive Officer, Seafood Industry SA

Seafood Industry South Australia is facing probably the hardest journey that we have had in the history of commercial fishing in South Australia, at the same time we congratulate the Premier, Minister Scriven and the South Australian Government that they have made the right decision.

The decision to look after fish stocks in a trajectory of rebuilding over the next period is the right decision which we fully support.

I would like to highlight the leadership and the custodianship of the marine ecosystem by the commercial fishing sector, having those conversations is not easy.

The State Government has always listened to what we have brought to the table and all of the support measures will help build resilience for those family businesses to stay committed in the long term and to build the industry, so it is stronger after the algal bloom and better prepared for any future events.

Attributable to The Hon. Bob Baldwin, Independent Chair, Australian Fishing Trade Association

It’s never easy to make tough decisions, but it is made easier knowing that this is the right decision to support sustainability, not only in our industry, but in our oceans and marine stocks as well.

The plan that Premier Malinauskas has put together shows us the pathway forward and we appreciate the support available to our retailers, especially with the small business grants increased to $50,000.

We thank Premier Malinauskas for listening, for his support and for making proactive, sensible and sustainable decisions which are key to the longevity of our industry.