Targeting violence in our hospitals

Release date: 24/10/25

Media A powerful ad campaign against violence in our hospitals has been re-launched, as new data shows unacceptable levels of abuse against our hardworking health workers.

A new round of the ‘Abuse shouldn’t be part of the job’ Respectful Behaviours Campaign has begun across TV, radio, print, digital, social media and billboards, calling for respect for our doctors, nurses, ambos and other health workers.

It comes as new data shows more than 7,000 Code Blacks were recorded across SA Health hospitals from January to mid-July this year.

That’s more than half the 13,094 Code Black incidents recorded for the whole of last year and 12,108 in 2023.

Any incidents or threats of aggression are recorded as a ‘Code Black’ on SA Health’s incident management system. Code Blacks are used not only for violent incidents, but as a preventive measure to de-escalate a situation before an incident occurs.

CODE BLACK INCIDENTS ACROSS SA PUBLIC HOSPITALS

(01/01/2025 TO 18/07/25) LOCAL HEALTH NETWORK Code Black incident on SLS Barossa Hills Fleurieu LHN 52 Central Adelaide LHN 2081 Eyre and Far North LHN 39 Flinders and Upper North LHN 81 Limestone Coast LHN 146 Northern Adelaide LHN 2363 Riverland Mallee Coorong LHN 36 Southern Adelaide LHN 1945 Women's & Children's LHN 408 Yorke and Northern LHN 93 TOTAL 7244

Data Source: Safety Learning System - Security Incident Module, SA Health

The Respectful Behaviours campaign is backed by six health unions and draws from real-life experiences of our public hospital staff, featuring real workers and actors.

It first ran in 2024, with 73 per cent of surveyed South Australians reporting they saw at least one ad and would be more mindful when interacting with healthcare workers. Around 56 per cent of the health workforce surveyed said they felt more supported.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has significantly increased the number of hospitals with a 24/7 security presence. All metropolitan and larger regional hospitals now have 24/7 security guards who can manage the majority of Code Black incidents.

Work continues in making health settings a safer place for staff and patients, with security upgrades underway in key metropolitan and regional hospitals and incorporated into redevelopment works. This includes expanding and enhancing CCTV, access controls and duress alarm systems, security screens, additional external lighting and security fencing.

SA Health staff, including security contractors, are trained in working with patients displaying concerning behaviours, including those influenced by intoxication and medical conditions which require specialised interventions, such as dementia or mental illness.

All Local Health Networks are encouraged to follow established processes to record and respond to all incidents.

Abuse and violence, including physical or psychological harm, directed toward to hospital staff and patients is unacceptable and can lead to a conviction for assault.

The ad campaign will run until 23 November.

Ad campaign material can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Anyone who attacks our hard-working health workers is a scumbag and should face the full force of the law.

Violence or abuse in our hospitals or any health setting will not be tolerated.

We’re running this ad campaign again to remind people to treat our hard-working health workers with the respect they deserve while they care for South Australians in need.

The number of incidents so far this year is unacceptable. We are increasing security measures across our hospitals and have significantly expanded the presence of 24/7 security guards, but the community also needs to take responsibility for their own behaviour when visiting our health sites.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Executive Dr Robyn Lawrence

Our staff come to work every day to care for others and deserve to feel safe and respected in their place of work.

We cannot deliver high-quality care if our staff fear they will face abuse. There is no place for aggressive or abusive behaviour in any health setting.

This campaign serves as a reminder that kindness and respect is important in supporting a health system that is often under intense pressure.