SA arts organisations set to benefit from matched donations

Release date: 23/10/25

Country Arts SA and State Opera will benefit from up to a combined $1.6 million in new money from both the Malinauskas Government and generous private donors, announced today to celebrate the first AusArt Day.

AusArt Day is an initiative of the Albanese Government’s Cultural Policy Revive. It is designed to support artists and arts organisations to fundraise on one national day by encouraging people to support their favourite artists and arts organisations with a donation.

To celebrate, the Malinauskas Government is announcing that it will match the

philanthropic support given to Country Arts SA and State Opera by incredibly generous private donors.

The additional funding is being delivered as part of the State Cultural Policy A Place to Create through which the State Government is supporting philanthropic donations by matching new private donations dollar-for-dollar.

This will bring together public and private investment to support our artists and arts organisations to grow for the long-term.

The Malinauskas Government has committed to providing Country Arts with up to $610,000 over three years, which based on their fundraising goals should result in a boost of up to $1.2 million in matched support.

At the same time, State Opera is projected to receive up to $400,000 in matched support from the Malinauskas Government and private donors this financial year.

This follows the additional $1.3 million announced for Adelaide Festival in combined funding earlier this year.

Since coming to government, the Malinauskas Government has invested an additional $160 million in the arts and released South Australia’s first ever 10-year State Cultural Policy.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s fantastic to celebrate the first AusArt Day by announcing that the Malinauskas Government will be matching the private donations made to both Country Arts SA and State Opera.

Country Arts SA does an incredible job bringing arts and cultural experiences to regional South Australians, while State Opera presents extraordinary productions for us all to enjoy including magnificent works such as Roméo et Juliette, which is premiering at Her Majesty’s Theatre tonight.

The matched support is being provided as part of our new State Cultural Policy to bring together public and private investment in arts, culture and creativity and I encourage people to get behind their favourite artists and arts organisations this AusArt Day.

Attributable to Country Arts Chief Executive Anthony Peluso

We are always grateful to our donors and to the audiences who choose to give back when purchasing a ticket to a show.

Their generosity helps young people experience art for the first time, provides transport solutions for those living regionally, and supports the creation of new work.

We’re confident our supporters and regional communities will contribute to this ambitious target, so we can double our impact for artists and communities across regional South Australia.