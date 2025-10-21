Secretary Warner highlights the "WV Address Confidentiality Program" during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Charleston, W.Va. – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is educating the public about resources available to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The Secretary of State's Office is charged by law to facilitate the West Virginia Address Confidentiality Program (ACP). The ACP is a means to help victims that escape or are trying to escape from domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking to do business with government agencies and other entities without risking disclosure of their home addresses.

An ACP participant is assigned a substitute address in place of their personal address to receive mail, register to vote, apply for a driver’s license, and enroll children in school. The ACP box will become the participant’s legal mailing address, and the Secretary of State's Office ensures their mail is delivered to them safely and discreetly.

Secretary Warner said, "ACP is an important and effective resource that helps prevent bad actors from using public records to locate their victims. My office remains committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence."

An ACP participant will have an ACP ID Card listing their name, a unique participant number, the designated P.O. Box address and a certification expiration date.

West Virginia was a founding member of the National Association of Confidential Address Programs in 2016. Today, participating states collaborate, educate and advocate with the goal of strengthening each program while respecting states' and territories' individual needs.

Those seeking more information on the WV ACP can call toll-free (866) 767-8683 or email the program director at acp@wvsos.gov.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7/365 by calling the following toll-free number: 800-799-SAFE (7233).