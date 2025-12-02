Capitol Ceremony on Wednesday set to honor West Virginia coal miners

​​Charleston, W.Va. - The WV Coal Association and Greenbrier Smokeless mining company are hosting a ceremony and rally on Wednesday, December 3rd, at the WV State Capitol to recognize West Virginia coal miners.

WV Secretary of State Kris Warner has been invited to be the keynote speaker for the event that begins at 12:00 noon in the lower rotunda. Other speakers include Lt. Governor and Senate President Randy Smith; Pastor Steve Branch; WV Coal Association President Chris Hamilton; and Greenbrier Smokeless CEO Amanda Hale.

The National Anthem will be performed by Jordan Pistelli Ford from Ripley, WV.

The event is open to the public.