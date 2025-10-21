Scoop Wholefoods Joins the GCC Menopause Summit 2025 to Support Women’s Wellness in the Region

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop Wholefoods UAE is proud to announce its participation in the GCC Menopause Summit 2025, taking place on 23 October 2025 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai. The one-day event, running from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will bring together more than 350 delegates including healthcare professionals, corporate leaders, and wellness advocates, all united in a mission to advance women’s health and wellbeing across the GCC.At the Summit, Scoop Wholefoods will host an interactive exhibition space showcasing its signature natural and zero-waste wellness products. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a curated selection of organic wholefoods, take part in live product demonstrations, and engage in hands-on experiences that celebrate conscious living.The Scoop Wholefoods stand will feature:• Live product sales throughout the event• Konjac Body Sponges included in every attendee’s goody bag, offering a natural, eco-friendly skincare treat ( French Red Clay variant • A raffle prize giveaway of a premium Scoop wellness hamper• The engaging ‘Scoop the Perfect 100g’ challenge, where participants aim to scoop exactly 100 grams into a jar — with the winner receiving a curated Scoop wellness hamperIryna Nestsiarovich, Co-Founder of Scoop Wholefoods shared her enthusiasm by saying: “We are honoured to support the GCC Menopause Summit and to contribute to a conversation that matters deeply to so many women. Wellness is holistic - it’s about what we eat, how we live and how we take care of ourselves through every stage of life.”Viktoria Pilinko, Co-founder of Scoop Wholefoods added, “Our mission has always been to make conscious living accessible and enjoyable for every family. This summit is an opportunity to connect, share and inspire - and to remind women that caring for their health and the planet can go hand in hand.”Since launching in Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods UAE has become a pioneer in sustainable retail across the region. Founded by best friends and former Google colleagues Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, the brand introduced the GCC’s first single-use-plastic-free, zero-waste wholefoods concept. Today, Scoop Wholefoods UAE offers more than 1,000 organic products, with 70% of which are certified Australian and continues to inspire mindful consumption through its scoop-your-own model. Beyond retail, Scoop actively partners with schools, corporates, and wellness communities to promote sustainable living as a daily practice and a shared responsibility.For more information, visit www.scoopwholefoods.ae or follow @scoopwholefoods_ae on Instagram.ENDSPR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About SCOOP WholefoodsScoop Wholefoods Dubai is a leading destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through natural and ethically sourced products. Founded by Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of wholefoods, superfoods and pantry essentials, free from artificial additives and preservatives. With a strong focus on wellness and sustainability, Scoop Wholefoods Dubai encourages mindful eating by providing bulk-buy options, plastic-free packaging and eco-friendly alternatives.From organic grains and activated nuts to gut-friendly fermented foods and natural beauty products, the store is a one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers seeking clean, high-quality ingredients. Located in the heart of Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods is committed to supporting the community with educational workshops, expert guidance and a holistic approach to nutrition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.