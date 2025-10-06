Where wellness finds its inner circle. It begins here.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not a trend. A circle. On Saturday 4 October, at sunrise within the gardens of Talise Spa at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Health Nag unveiled its Brand Ambassador Programme with the launch of the Inner Circle - an invitation-only gathering designed for those shaping the future of wellness in Dubai.The morning began with flow yoga and somatic movement, guided by Melissa McAllister, co-founder of Immersiv, as the first light stretched across the yoga garden. Guests moved on Heveya’s cloud-like eco-conscious mats, crafted from natural materials to offer both comfort and sustainability, grounding the practice in intention and refined wellbeing. From there, Ashley Edelman, Immersiv co-founder, led breathwork - both floating in the still waters of the spa pool and grounded on mats, while Immersiv’s facilitator Kirsty Patterson offered Reiki meditation for deep energy alignment.The experience culminated in a silent disco curated by Soul Sessions and brought to life by DJ Dina Rogonja, one of the few female sober DJs in the world. Her presence carried more than music, it was a statement of conscious celebration, showing that rhythm and connection can be amplified without excess. With music carried only through headphones, the Talise Spa garden became a living rhythm of shared movement and belonging - a fitting close to a morning that marked the beginning of something rare.Natasha Rudatsenko, Founder and CEO of Health Nag, reflected: “My own health journey was the reason we started Health Nag. Years ago, I was diagnosed with multiple ‘lifetime’ conditions. I found my way back to health through balance, through listening deeply to my body. That experience is what Health Nag was built on - not a brand, but a way of giving back. The Inner Circle takes that mission further. It’s not about exclusion, but about building a space where people who live this mission can truly connect and grow together.”Brad Warwick-Browne, Partner and Sales & Marketing Director of Health Nag, added: “This was never just about supplements or events. It has always been about community and culture. The Brand Ambassador Programme is about recognising those who already embody this mission and giving them a platform to lead. The Inner Circle is where this begins - a space of loyalty, belonging and connection. Not everyone will step into it, but for those who do, it will be unforgettable.”Those who wish to be considered to be part of the “Inner Circle” have until 24 October 2025, with the first ambassadors revealed on November 3. For those who step inside, the circle offers more than belonging - ambassadors will receive early access to new products, invitations to private launches, mentorship from the founders, wellness mornings, curated retreats and recognition through curated rewards and spotlight moments, designed to honour their role in shaping Dubai’s wellness culture.The Inner Circle is not about trends or noise - it’s about loyalty, belonging and leading the wellness movement from the inside out.For more information about Health Nag’s products, follow @health_nag or visit www.healthnag.com Images of the event: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1njMwV3l5nkpewcYYt4s2qVrTjbwD4V1K?usp=share_link (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Health NagFounded by Natasha Rudatsenko and Brad Warwick-Browne, Health Nag is a Dubai-based wellness company built on the belief that true healing comes from balance. Born from Natasha’s own health journey overcoming chronic conditions through holistic practices, Health Nag has grown into a trusted source for supplements, education, and community-driven wellness experiences. The brand is dedicated to reshaping the culture of health in the region - creating solutions, experiences, and now its Inner Circle Brand Ambassador Programme, designed to empower individuals to lead and inspire from within the wellness community.

