TODA x Heveya Debut a 90-Minute Cacao & Sound Journey

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday 16 October 2025 at 8:00 PM, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) Dubai, in collaboration with eco-luxury brand Heveya, will host its first nighttime wellness experience: a 90-minute Heart-Opening Cacao and Sound Ceremony guided by Szilvia Timar, founder of The Mindful Paths. The debut collaboration marks a new chapter in TODA's x HeveyaCloud series, where immersive digital art becomes the canvas for ancient ritual and modern mindfulness.Guests are invited to step into a sacred space of connection and calm, beginning with a warm welcome and smudging ritual to cleanse and center their energy. The evening unfolds with a brief story of cacao’s sacred origins, followed by the mindful drinking of ceremonial cacao - a plant medicine long celebrated for its ability to open the heart and invite presence. From here, Szilvia will guide participants into a heart chakra meditation before leading them into a deeply immersive crystal sound bath, where the resonant tones of singing bowls soothe the nervous system and carry the group into collective stillness. The experience concludes with gentle grounding, reflection and sharing, allowing each guest to leave restored and realigned.Surrounded by TODA’s breathtaking digital projections, this ceremony offers a rare fusion of ancient wisdom, sound healing and immersive artistry. Heveya mats will cocoon participants in comfort, completing the sensory tapestry of this mindful evening.Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya, shares: “At Heveya, we believe that conscious rituals have the power to transform the way we live and connect. Partnering with TODA allows us to reimagine these traditions in a space where art, wellness and sustainability meet - creating an experience that is as nourishing for the heart as it is inspiring for the senses.”Anna Lebedeva, Managing Director of TODA Dubai, adds: “This 90-minute nighttime ritual marks a new direction for the Cloud Series. Collaborating with Heveya allows us to bring together sound, cacao, and visual artistry in one fluid experience. We aim not only to engage the senses but to touch the soul.”Whether new to ceremony or returning to deepen their practice, guests are invited to pause, sip with intention, and reconnect with their inner wisdom in an atmosphere designed to awaken the heart.Spots are limited to preserve the intimate nature of the session, so please book your cloud mat now on www.heveya.ae or www.toda.ae , or follow both @heveyaae and @todadubai on Instagram.For further images, check out the link below:(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About HeveyaHeveya is a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveya combines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya’s dedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.About Theatre of Digital Art (TODA)Located in the heart of Dubai at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) is the region’s first fully immersive multi-sensory experience space. Set within a 360° projection dome, TODA brings together the worlds of visual art, music, and technology to create unforgettable journeys through sound and light. From digital exhibitions and live performances to wellness experiences and VR explorations, TODA transforms traditional storytelling into an interactive adventure for all ages. With a mission to inspire, connect, and spark creativity, TODA redefines how art and culture are experienced in the modern world.

