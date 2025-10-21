Partnerize Launches VantagePoint™, the First GenAI Conversion Attribution Solution for the Machine-Mediated Market

VantagePoint™ sets a new standard for measuring how AI-surfaced content drives real performance

Generative AI Conversion Attribution, the ability to measure the influence of content cited by AI, even without a direct click, will become the new standard.” — Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today at PI LIVE London, Partnerize announced the launch of VantagePoint™, the industry’s first verifiable and independent attribution solution for the new era of AI-driven commerce.The way people find and decide what to buy is changing faster than ever. Generative AI and large language models are rewriting the rules of discovery, deciding which content gets visibility and how purchase intent is shaped. Traditional attribution frameworks weren’t built for this new reality, leaving brands and publishers unable to measure where influence really happens.With the rapid rise of AI-driven search experiences, both affiliate and non-affiliate content are now surfaced directly in results, and buying decisions are often determined without a single click.VantagePoint™, the first solution for Generative AI Conversion Attribution, reveals how AI-surfaced content drives measurable outcomes and establishes a shared, verifiable measurement standard for the emerging machine-mediated market.As the first of many critical innovations resulting from Partnerize's June 2025 acquisition of Konnecto, VantagePoint™ is the only solution that can reverse-engineer the full path to conversion for any product on any site. Powered by Konnecto’s patented journey-reconstruction intelligence, it shows which content is surfaced in AI summaries, how consumers engage with it, and how they continue their journey to purchase, often without visiting the original source.Key Capabilities- Full-funnel visibility: Connects AI citations and surfaced content to verified conversions at the SKU level.- Behavioral clarity: Tracks the post-exposure journey to show when AI discovery directly contributes to conversion.- Frictionless activation: Provides 5–10 actionable insights weekly, with no integrations or data sharing required.While other tools rely on inference and proxy data, VantagePoint™ provides a superior advantage by capturing actual behavioral signals. It's the difference between a best guess and a proven strategy.With the introduction of VantagePoint™, Partnerize is redefining how performance is measured and valued across AI-mediated customer journeys.“AI is increasingly shaping which content and recommendations reach consumers, redefining how influence is created and measured,” said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. “As AI-curated experiences become the new gateway to commerce, advertisers risk losing sight of what they’re paying for, and publishers risk losing the ability to prove what their content is worth. Generative AI Conversion Attribution, the ability to measure the influence of content cited by AI, even without a direct click, will become the new standard.”“With VantagePoint™, Partnerize is establishing the essential measurement currency that restores transparency, ensures fair compensation, and drives smarter investment in this machine-mediated market. It’s not a nice-to-have; it’s the oxygen powering growth for marketers and publishers in an AI-shaped economy.”Early AdoptersThe first brands to deploy VantagePoint include Hubspot, Love Holidays, Saatva, and Shopify. Notably, Shopify's first-mover advantage reinforces its efforts to be among the first to operationalize AI across its affiliate and partnership strategies.“At Shopify, AI isn’t an add-on. It’s the baseline. We partner with companies like Konnecto because we share a belief that AI should be embedded in every workflow, driving sharper insights and better outcomes,” said Shayna Massey, Director of Affiliate Marketing.She added, “AI is our permanent tailwind. By working with innovators like Konnecto and Partnerize, we’re accelerating the shift from AI curiosity to AI native, making faster, smarter decisions that keep our brand and partners visible in a world where machines decide what audiences see.”Building on that perspective, HubSpot underscores the urgency for marketers to adapt as AI changes how influence is measured and value is attributed.“AI is going to commoditize and disrupt so many aspects of business; the way to prevent that is to be bold and embrace AI as quickly as possible. By moving beyond the archaic limitations of last-click and tackling zero-click attribution head-on with its advanced solution, Konnecto by Partnerize is giving marketers the intelligence to navigate this new era successfully. It's not just a feature, it's an essential survival strategy.” - Nancy Harnett, Global Head of Affiliate Marketing at HubSpot.Data Privacy and GovernanceVantagePoint™ is built on Partnerize’s enterprise-grade governance framework and adheres to strict privacy-by-design principles. The solution requires no integrations or customer data sharing. All insights are derived from anonymized, aggregated behavioral signals, fully compliant with GDPR and global data protection standards, ensuring complete security and transparency for brands and publishers.Availability and Next StepsThe rise of AI-driven discovery marks one of the fastest marketing shifts in a decade. Brands that adjust their strategies now can capture incremental conversions efficiently, as algorithms increasingly shape what audiences see and how they engage.VantagePoint™ is available immediately to select brands and publishers in North America and EMEA, with APAC expansion planned for 2026. Please visit the Partnerize site to learn more.About PartnerizePartnerize helps the world’s leading brands grow faster through the power of partnerships. The Partnerize platform automates the full partnership lifecycle - from discovery and recruitment to optimization and payment - enabling performance teams to drive predictable, efficient revenue with transparency and confidence.Through its acquisition of Konnecto, Partnerize combines partnership automation with AI-driven consumer intelligence, empowering brands and publishers to succeed in the new machine-mediated market.

