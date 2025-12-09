JWP Connatix Rebrands As JWX To Help Media Companies Succeed in a Rapidly Changing Landscape

Unified company provides publishers with the technology they need to connect content with consumers across every platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWP Connatix, the leading independent platform for video publishing and monetization, today announced it has rebranded as JWX , signaling the company's evolution beyond video and its broader mission to help media businesses succeed across a rapidly changing media landscape.Audiences are finding and consuming content in new ways, with referral traffic declining, discovery shifting inside closed platforms, and attention moving fluidly across devices and formats. These changes have placed unprecedented pressure on media businesses to adapt quickly while maintaining sustainable business models.JWX is helping them rise to that challenge. The company brings together a unified set of capabilities to help media owners connect their content with consumers wherever attention moves — across their owned properties, streaming environments, and emerging platforms. Rather than focus exclusively on video, JWX will support a wider range of content formats and distribution channels, helping publishers strengthen reach, engagement, and monetization in an increasingly fragmented ecosystem.“The media landscape has changed, with new issues that need immediate attention — from discovery dynamics to platform dependencies,” said JWX CEO John Nardone. “Publishers and media companies are feeling those pressures acutely. We are building JWX to stand with them in this moment: to serve as a partner that understands their challenges and provides technology to help them adapt and thrive.”“The old playbook built around reach is giving way to a new reality,” Nardone continued. “Media owners must win attention wherever it happens. JWX helps them meet that imperative.”The new brand builds on the combined strengths of JW Player, the leading video streaming and data insights platform, and Connatix, the leading video delivery and monetization solution, which merged in 2024. For the past year, the unified company has brought together the technology and capabilities of JW Player and Connatix into a single platform serving publishers, streaming platforms, and advertisers. The JWX brand marks the next phase of that evolution — a strategic partner that helps media businesses navigate distribution shifts, engage audiences more effectively, and build more resilient businesses.“JWX represents how we are evolving from a set of video products into a cohesive platform designed to solve challenges for media companies,” said Jerone Wijering, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of JWX. “By bringing together the underlying technology and monetization capabilities, we’re helping the industry build stronger, more sustainable businesses.”“The combination of deep technical infrastructure and advanced monetization makes JWX a powerful platform for the future,” said David Kashak, founder of Connatix. “This next chapter brings together the strengths of both companies to give publishers a strategic partner built for where the world is going.”About JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. We help publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com

