Alliant Partners with InfoSum to Power Privacy-Safe Data Collaboration for Brands and Agencies

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading independent people-based data partner, today announced a new partnership with InfoSum , a WPP company and leading data collaboration platform. The collaboration brings hundreds of Alliant audience segments and attributes covering CPG, direct-to-consumer brands and products, social behaviors & interests, B2B, and deterministic purchase data into the InfoSum environment, enabling brands and agencies to access high-quality, scalable audience solutions within one of the most trusted data collaboration platforms in the world.Through this integration, marketers gain broad coverage across key verticals while maintaining full control of their own first-party data. Alliant’s audiences will be accessible only through permissioned, fully privacy-safe workflows, allowing brands and agencies to enrich, compare, or activate data without ever moving or exposing their assets. The result is a new level of confidence and collaboration for data-driven marketing teams who want to unlock audience intelligence safely and efficiently.“Advertisers are demanding greater control and transparency in how data is used, and partnerships like this make that possible,” said Scarlett Shipp, CEO of Alliant. “By bringing Alliant’s high-quality, ethically sourced data into the InfoSum platform, we’re helping brands and agencies uncover insights, scale campaigns, and drive performance within a secure, privacy-first environment.”The partnership extends the reach of Alliant’s proven data solutions to InfoSum’s rapidly growing network of enterprise users. InfoSum has become a trusted partner to many large brand advertisers and to WPP, which acquired the platform to strengthen its privacy-forward data strategy. Agencies rely on InfoSum to facilitate safe collaboration across multiple data owners, and Alliant’s presence within the platform adds a new dimension of quality and compliance to that ecosystem.“At InfoSum, we believe privacy and performance must go hand in hand,” said Marc Cestaro, SVP, North America, InfoSum. “Our partnership with Alliant brings together our leading privacy-safe data collaboration technology with their innovative data solutions, giving our brands and partners a secure, future-ready way to unlock precision, drive meaningful marketing performance, and accelerate growth, all while safeguarding the trust of their customers.”Together, Alliant and InfoSum are helping redefine how marketers balance performance, privacy, and partnership in the next era of data collaboration.About AlliantAlliant is the people-based data partner that helps marketers understand not only what consumers do, but why they do it. By combining rich transactional data with psychology-driven insight, Alliant provides a complete view of consumer behavior — enabling more meaningful campaigns that anticipate both actions and motivations. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates its people, processes, and data through certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset. Trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent data partner, Alliant brings a human element to modern data solutions.About InfoSumInfoSum is WPP's privacy-first data collaboration technology, trusted by global businesses to unlock the full potential of their first-party data without risk. Its patented, cross-cloud, decentralized technology leverages advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to radically transform how companies generate audience intelligence and drive better customer experiences. By enabling the connection of data sources across the marketing ecosystem without requiring data movement or exposure, InfoSum delivers the most secure, connected, and accessible data collaboration network in the world. As the foundational infrastructure underpinning WPP’s Open ecosystem, InfoSum powers trusted data collaboration across every cloud, client, and capability. Discover more at www.infosum.com

