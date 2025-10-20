Business registrations for Dining Cashback open today

Release date: 20/10/25

Coastal hospitality businesses can sign up to the new Coast is Calling Dining Cashback initiative from 10am today.

The $15 million program is part of the State Government’s Algal Bloom Summer Plan and will support food serving businesses impacted by the algal bloom by bringing hundreds of thousands of customers to the coast.

Coupled with the Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers, this initiative will provide a vital boost to coastal tourism and hospitality businesses bringing hundreds of thousands of much needed customers to restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and kiosks over the summer months.

Across the summer months, 300,000 South Australians will be able to redeem 50% off the value of their meal at participating businesses, with cashback of up to $50.

The Dining Cashback initiative has been designed to be very simple for businesses to participate, with a single electronic form that can be completed in less than 10 minutes.

The public ballot will open in just two weeks on Monday 3 November, with the first 60,000 South Australians able to make a purchase at their favourite coastal business and obtain $50 cashback from Monday 10 November.

Participating businesses will provide cashback winners with a tax invoice, to be redeemed using a simple dedicated website.

Further public ballots will be held at the beginning of each month until March.

Eligible businesses will be in coastal postcodes in algal bloom impacted areas – consistent with the current Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program.

The business registration period will remain open throughout the life of the program, so businesses can get on board at any time over summer.

For more information visit Coast is Calling Dining Cashback | Tourism SA

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Through the Coast is Calling Dining Cashback initiative we want to ensure that South Australian businesses impacted by the algal bloom – either directly or due to perceptions – are packed with customers, keeping our hard-working tourism and hospitality operators as well as our coastal economy thriving over summer.

Combined with the Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers, this initiative will deliver a significant uplift for coastal tourism and hospitality operators, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to local restaurants, pubs, cafés, takeaways and kiosks throughout the busy summer season.

We’ve made it very simple for businesses to participate – requiring just one form that takes less than 10 minutes to fill out and we would like to invite all South Australians to show their support to our coastal local businesses while enjoying great savings along the way.