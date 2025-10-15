Secretary of State Kris Warner issues letter to encourage entrepreneurs and small business owners to consider opportunities such as "Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses"

Friends and Entrepreneurs,

If you're a small business owner here in West Virginia, please take a couple of minutes to consider this all-expenses-paid opportunity to help grow your business!

I’m excited to inform small business owners across West Virginia about a fully-funded program offered by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. This unique program is called “Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses” .

The Goldman Sachs team is now recruiting a dedicated group of forty (40) businesses currently operating in West Virginia. The program provides practical business education, access to capital, and tailored support services to help entrepreneurs grow their business. Entrepreneurs and business owners selected to participate in the program get to do so FREE OF CHARGE! They will even pay for your travel, food, and lodging.​

Applications to be part of the West Virginia cohort (40 business owners) are due December 1, 2025. Classes begin March 18, 2026 In professional workshops delivered online and in-person, business owners will learn from some of the brightest minds in the business. You have the opportunity to learn about access to financial capital and effective ways to build a powerful network of professional support.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAM:

Offered at NO COST to each of the 40 business owners selected to participate – funded 100% by the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

funded 100% by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. One-on-one business advising and personalized support from experts.

The curriculum focuses on practical business skills, including financials, negotiations, marketing, and employee management; each business walks away with a 5-year Growth Plan.

A peer network of 16,000+ small business owners from across the country: 85% of alumni do business with one another, and together represent over $27 billion in revenue.

Within 6 months of graduating, 66% of businesses report increased revenues and 44% add new jobs .

Click here to apply. The online application takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

If you have any questions regarding the program, click here to email Charlie Dennie, Outreach Director for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.

I hope you will consider this opportunity.

Sincerely,

Kris Warner

WV Secretary of State

DISCLAIMER: The content of this writing is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the West Virginia Secretary of State of any specific product, service, or entity.