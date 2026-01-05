Secretary of State Kris Warner announces Candidate Filing Period for upcoming May 12th Primary Election; Releases 2026 'Running for Office Guide'

Charleston, W.Va – Secretary of State Kris Warner has announced the official Candidate Filing Period for West Virginia's May 12th Primary Election.

Registered voters interested in running for public office in 2026 must file on or between Monday, January 12th, and Saturday, January 31st. Candidates who must file with the Secretary of State's Office include those running for statewide and legislative offices, state executive committee, offices to be filled by voters in more than one county, and judicial offices (excluding magistrates).

Candidates running for offices to be filled by voters in a single county, including county commission, magistrate, and district-level political party executive committees, must file with the County Clerk. A directory of all 55 WV County Clerks can be found at this link.

Candidates may file in-person or by mail. Certificates of Announcements mailed to the County Clerk or the WV Secretary of State must be postmarked by the U.S Postal Service on or before Saturday, January 31st, 2026. Filing Fees are required to be paid at the time the filing is made or the submission will be rejected. Candidates whose claimed political party affiliations or residence address do not match their official voter registration records are subject to rejection.

The State Capitol and regional offices in Clarksburg (153 West Main Street) and Martinsburg (229 East Martin Street) will be open on Saturday, January 31st, from 9:00am until midnight.

A Running for Office Guide can be found at this link.

For more information on elections in West Virginia, how to register to vote, how to vote by absentee, or how to update your voter registration, please visit GoVoteWV.com (an official website of the WV Secretary of State's Office).​