Education Alliance President and CEO Dr. Amelia Courts joins Secretary Warner for “Just Three Questions!” to discuss school and business partnerships

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of the Education Alliance, and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed the partnership between the Education Alliance and the state's business community.

The Education Alliance is a statewide nonprofit organization that advocates for a quality education for all West Virginia children. Business executives established the group in 1983. Business and school leaders work together to help students graduate high school ready to begin a career or pursue additional education and training.

"One of our key legacy points is that we actually founded Partnerships in Education over 40 years ago that connected every school in the state with at least one business partner. So that's part of our history," said Dr. Courts.

All industries are represented including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and the legal profession. The team approach is empowering students and providing mentorship opportunities. More than twelve thousand students have been matched with mentors.

During the interview Secretary Warner said, "When I was in business in Morgantown. We had the opportunity to partner in education with an elementary school. And I got to tell you, that was quite rewarding."

Dr. Courts added, "It's rewarding for the schools because we believe every great school needs great partners. And it's rewarding for the businesses such as yourself to give back to the community and really see the young people in their sphere of influence grow and be the future of our state."

The interview with Dr. Courts and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the ​WVSOS YouTube channel.