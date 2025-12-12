Secretary Warner announces that WVSOS Finance Specialist Richard Stricklen has been selected as WV-NIGP Procurement Specialist of the Year

Charleston, W.Va – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is proud to announce that Finance Specialist and Procurement Officer, Richard Stricklen, has been named the 2025 Procurement Specialist of The Year by the WV Chapter of the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) Institute for Public Procurement. Stricklen is responsible for the Secretary of State's Office's procurement, purchasing, and contract management.

The NIGP is a national organization for procurement and purchasing professionals. NIGP has been developing, supporting, and promoting the public procurement profession through premier educational and research programs, professional support, technical services, and advocacy initiatives since 1944.

The West Virginia Chapter of NIGP fosters and promotes advancement in the public procurement profession through education, study, discussion, and networking. WV NIGP provides a forum for exchanging ideas and information on the role and responsibilities of the procurement function within government procurement to raise awareness of governmental procurement topics to foster interest in public affairs and cooperation between public agencies and those they serve. It also provides a reliable, professional source of information to public agencies seeking expertise in public procurement.

"We are incredibly proud of Richard's well-deserved achievement," said WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. "He is a dedicated professional that strictly follows the rules, keeps our agency in compliance with purchasing requirements, and looks for creative solutions to every challenge with an open mind and a smile on his face. This Award reflects well on his years of service as a procurement professional and his dedication to compliance and transparency in government."

Stricklen is a 1987 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School in Nutter Fort, WV, and served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 - 1998. Since then, he has worked in the procurement field in both private and public capacities, including with the Secretary of State's Office from 2017 - 2019, and again from 2023 - present.

He was presented this award at the WV-NIGP Chapter's annual luncheon held Thursday at the State Capitol Complex. Sticklen was accompanied by his wife Cindy and his daughter Mariah. Several members of the WVSOS staff attended the event including Chief Deputy Secretary & Chief of Staff Deak Kersey and Chief Financial Officer Delilah Barker.

From Left to Right: WVSOS Chief Deputy Secretary & Chief of Staff Deak Kersey,

WVSOS Finance Specialist Richard Stricklen &

Chief Financial Officer Delilah Barker

​As a result of this state-level award, Stricklen will be West Virginia's nominee for the NIGP National Procurement Specialist of the Year award.