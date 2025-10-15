This October, Tom Jackobs Teaches Clinics to Resurrect Lost Revenue Ethically

Tom Jackobs a Sales Coach and Fractional Sales Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Halloween draws near, many businesses are facing something truly unsettling: ghosted leads and lost opportunities.Tom Jackobs, an international speaker and sales strategist, is working with wellness practices to help them reconnect with past prospects and revive conversations that have gone quiet.“So many clinics are leaving 30% of their potential income on the table because they don’t know how to reconnect with past leads,” says Jackobs.His approach combines thoughtful automation with genuine human interaction, making it easier for practitioners to re-engage leads through email, SMS, and conversational AI in a way that feels natural and authentic.Tom Jackobs is giving a complimentary ‘Lead Resurrection Audit’. Visit our site at BusinessLeadMaximizer https://businessleadmaximizer.com/ to help practitioners uncover overlooked opportunities within their existing lead lists.About Tom Jackobs: Based in Los Angeles, Tom is a sales coach and fractional sales director who helps heart-led clinics grow through ethical and efficient systems.Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

