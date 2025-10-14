Celebrate Fall’s Magic: Funfull Brings October Adventures and the Gift of Year-Round Fun

Funfull invites families in Delaware, Maryland & Virginia to enjoy fall fun! Join spooky Hersheypark thrills & a $1000 costume contest with the FunPass gift! 🎃

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autumn has officially arrived, and with it comes a season of color, connection, and creativity. Funfull is inviting families across Eastern Shore to celebrate the magic of October with new adventures, community challenges, and the joy of year-round play.One of this season’s highlights is Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, where Halloween transforms the park into a sweetly spooky wonderland. Families can enjoy trick-or-treat trails, glowing rides, and Hershey’s signature fall treats while making memories that last long after the candy’s gone. For Funfull members, it’s the perfect fall weekend getaway and a reminder of how many fun places to visit near me come alive this time of year.But the excitement doesn’t stop there. This October, Funfull has launched the Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest . During this nationwide, community-driven campaign, families can show off their most creative costumes for a chance to win nearly $1,000 in prizes. Participants can join the fun from October 10 through October 31, 2025, by posting photos or videos in costume, tagging @be_funfull on Instagram and TikTok, and @wearefunfull on Facebook, and using the official hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull. The winner, announced on November 1, will receive a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package worth $699.99.“Fall is the season of imagination, family traditions, laughter, and a little Halloween magic,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “From exploring Hersheypark to joining our national costume contest, we’re giving families simple ways to connect. And when the holiday season arrives, a FunPass becomes the perfect gift to keep the fun going all year long.”The FunPass connects families to both seasonal favorites and year-round adventures, with free and discounted access to more than 1,000 entertainment venues across seven states. Members can enjoy everything from trampoline parks and arcades to skating rinks, bowling alleys, and movie nights-all while discovering new fun things to do near me every weekend.As Halloween leads into the giving season, Funfull is reminding families that shared experiences are the best gift of all. Whether it’s a fall adventure, a winter movie night, or a spontaneous Saturday outing, Funfull makes it easy to give-and live-moments that matter.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life-not just holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Partners range from local favorites to national names such as Hersheypark, Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Regal, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

