Funfull Extends Black Friday Deals to Support Holiday Family Fun

Funfull has extended its Black Friday offer until December 7, 2025, giving families additional time to access savings on the FunPass.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull has announced an extension of its Black Friday savings, allowing Treasure Valley families more time to take advantage of the limited-time pricing on its FunPass membership. The extended promotion, now available until December 7, 2025, includes a $40 discount on the Individual FunPass and a $200 discount on the Family FunPass.The Individual FunPass, originally priced at $199.99, is now $159.99. Meanwhile, the Family FunPass, which retails for $799.99, is available for $599.99 during the sale period. The adjusted pricing is intended to support families seeking accessible options for year-round entertainment and fun things to do near me across Idaho.The FunPass offers entry to over 10,000 family attractions and partner venues nationwide, including trampoline parks, arcades, movie theaters, and skating centers. These local and national partners give families convenient access to fun places to go and family activities near you throughout the year.As part of the extension, every active FunPass also includes Funfull at Home , a digital platform offering families thousands of lessons and videos in painting, baking, yoga, photography, woodworking, sewing, and other creative hobbies. The resource is designed to support both in-home and out-of-home enrichment, especially during the winter months when indoor options are essential.“The extension allows families a little more time to make a decision that supports connection throughout the year,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Between local outings and at-home creativity, the FunPass continues to offer a balanced way for families to spend time together.”The extended promotion maintains Funfull’s focus on simple, affordable access to recreation across the Treasure Valley. With a growing network of entertainment partners and the addition of Funfull at Home, the FunPass aims to serve families seeking flexibility in how they enjoy their time - whether exploring a nearby family entertainment center or participating in activities at home.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to helping families connect through everyday fun, creativity, and shared experiences. By combining in-person attractions with at-home learning, Funfull provides families with opportunities to enjoy meaningful time together.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull offers free and discounted access to more than 10,000 entertainment venues across seven states, including Idaho. Partners range from community favorites to national destinations such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. Funfull at Home expands this reach through thousands of online creative lessons available to all members.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

