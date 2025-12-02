Funfull Extends Black Friday Sale as Families Continue to Join

Funfull has extended its Black Friday promotion until December 7th, giving Delaware families more time to access discounted FunPass memberships.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull has announced an extension of its Black Friday promotion, providing families in Delaware additional time to take advantage of seasonal savings on FunPass memberships. The offer, originally launched on November 18, now continues through December 7, 2025, supporting parents seeking affordable ways to plan outings and indoor activities during the holiday period.The extended promotion reduces the cost of both annual FunPass options. The Individual FunPass, originally priced at $199.99, is now available for $159.99, while the Family FunPass $799.99-is offered at $599.99. The savings of $40 and $200 allow families to access a wide range of family attractions and fun things to do near me across the state and region throughout the year.FunPass memberships grant entry to more than 10,000 partner venues, including trampoline parks, skating centers, arcades, movie theaters, and other family entertainment venues. The membership also includes access to Funfull at Home , a digital platform offering thousands of instructional videos in painting, photography, yoga, baking, sewing, and similar creative interests that families can explore together.“Extending the Black Friday pricing ensures more families can participate in holiday outings and at-home creative experiences,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “The additional time allows households to plan ahead and choose the membership option that best supports their routines.”Funfull’s decision to extend the promotion reflects seasonal trends in Delaware, where families often combine indoor entertainment with holiday gatherings, local events, and winter activities. The additional window gives parents more flexibility to explore fun places to go during the colder months and to use digital lessons at home when staying indoors is preferred.The company noted that the adjusted pricing remains available only through December 7th and will return to standard rates after the promotional period ends.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull aims to make family time easier and more affordable by connecting households to everyday activities, creative learning, and shared experiences.Our ReachFunfull provides access to more than 10,000 family attractions across seven states, including Delaware. Partner venues include community destinations and national brands such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. Funfull at Home further extends this network with thousands of digital learning and hobby-based activities families can enjoy together.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

