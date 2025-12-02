Funfull Extends Black Friday Savings for a Limited Time

Funfull has extended its Black Friday pricing until December 7, giving families more time to save on membership options and enjoy both local activities.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull is extending its Black Friday savings period, giving Maryland families additional time to take advantage of reduced FunPass pricing through December 7th, 2025. The extension follows increased interest from parents seeking affordable ways to explore fun places to go, family fun centers, and creative at-home activities during the holiday season.With the extended offer, the Individual FunPass is available for $159.99, reflecting a savings of $40 from the regular $199.99 rate. The Family FunPass is priced at $599.99, offering a $200 discount from the standard $799.99 membership. Both plans include access to Funfull at Home, a digital collection featuring thousands of lessons in art, baking, sewing, photography, woodworking, yoga, and other family-friendly activities.The extension is designed to support families balancing seasonal schedules, school breaks, and winter weather. Through the FunPass, members can visit entertainment venues such as trampoline parks, cinemas, skating centers, and arcades-locations often searched as fun things to do near me during the colder months. The added availability of Funfull at Home also ensures families can participate in creative hobbies even when staying indoors.“The extension gives families more flexibility during a busy time of year,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Many households plan their entertainment budgets around the holidays, and additional time helps them secure savings while gaining access to experiences that encourage connection.”Funfull’s seasonal pricing supports the ongoing demand for affordable family activities across Maryland. Members benefit from year-round access to attractions and indoor options, while also using the digital platform to incorporate learning and creativity into everyday routines.The extended Black Friday savings remain available for a limited period, ending on December 7th. Funfull encourages families to review membership options early to take advantage of the discounted rates and broaden their opportunities for shared experiences throughout the winter.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is committed to making family fun accessible and consistent throughout the year. By offering both in-venue entertainment and at-home creative resources, Funfull supports lasting memories and everyday moments of connection.Our ReachFunfull provides discounted and complimentary access to thousands of family entertainment venues across multiple states, including Maryland. Partner locations include trampoline parks, cinemas, skating centers, arcades, and other attractions. The Funfull at Home platform expands this network with digital lessons and guided activities for families of all ages.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

