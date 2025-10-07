Pumpkins, Costumes, and $1,000: Funfull Launches Contest Across the Nation

Funfull is inviting families across the nation to unleash their creativity in the first-ever Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween is a time for imagination, costumes, and community - and this year, Funfull is turning the season into something even bigger. Launching October 10, the Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest encourages families, kids, and Halloween enthusiasts across the nation to showcase their best looks online for a chance to win big.Participation is simple and open to everyone:Create/Wear a Costume – spooky, funny, or completely unique.Capture the Moment – take a photo or short videoShare & Tag: Post on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok, tag @be_funfull on Instagram and TikTok, and @wearefunfull on Facebook, and use the official hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull. The respected post must be public and not private.More Tags = More Chances – each platform counts as a separate entry.The contest runs through October 31, 2025 (11:59 pm Pacific Time), and the winner will be revealed on November 1, 2025. One lucky winner will receive a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Family Annual Package valued at $699.99 - a prize totaling nearly $1,000.“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “This contest is more than just costumes - it’s about families laughing together while creating memories. Whether you’re a spooky ghost, a silly character, or a family dressed as your favorite movie cast, we want to see the creativity shine.”The winner will be chosen by a panel of Funfull judges, with entries evaluated based on creativity, originality, and presentation.Funfull is known for helping families discover fun things to do near me and fun places to visit near me through the FunPass membership, which bundles year-round activities like trampoline parks, arcades, skating, and movie nights. With this new community-driven contest, Funfull extends its mission of making family fun simple, affordable, and unforgettable.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to turning family fun into an everyday tradition, not just a holiday treat. By offering access to more than 1,000 venues across seven states, Funfull gives families the tools to connect, play, and celebrate every season.Our ReachThrough the FunPass, members enjoy free and discounted access to community favorites and national names such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Cinemark, Regal, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

