RealReports Accelerates Meteoric Rise with MetroList Partnership

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the premier AI-powered property intelligence platform, today announced its newest partnership with MetroList, Northern California’s largest multiple listing service.

The collaboration provides more than 20,000 real estate professionals across the Sacramento region and Northern California with access to RealReports’ full suite of advanced property data tools—including Aiden, its standout AI property advisor, and Taxshot, the company’s next-generation national tax and public record data solution.

This partnership marks RealReports’ 43rd new alliance of 2025, continuing the company’s unprecedented expansion across the U.S. real estate industry.

“MetroList partners with companies that chart the path forward for real estate,” said Dave Howe, President & CEO of MetroList. “RealReports offers AI-driven capabilities that are faster, smarter, and truly transformative. To realize the full benefit for our subscribers, legacy systems must embrace standards-based integrations. Interoperability isn’t a nice-to-have; it is how we deliver seamless workflows, maintain trust, and scale innovation at MetroList. This partnership demonstrates how modern solutions can connect securely to the platforms professionals rely on every day.”

Through this partnership, MetroList members gain access to RealReports’ comprehensive property data ecosystem, which aggregates information from over 70 top-tier sources into a single, intuitive interface. Each RealReport includes a wealth of actionable intelligence—from zoning, permits, liens, and environmental risk data to school, neighborhood, and demographic insights—giving agents the most complete, reliable, up-to-the-minute picture of any property in the U.S.

At the center of the experience is Aiden, RealReports’ AI property advisor, capable of answering any question about a property, summarizing and analyzing complex documents such as inspection reports and seller disclosures, interpreting property photos, and conducting sophisticated, deep research. The integration also includes Taxshot, RealReports’ groundbreaking public record platform that delivers unlimited nationwide tax data and over 175 MLS-ready fields for auto-population—eliminating manual listing entry, reducing errors, and saving valuable time.

By combining these capabilities within a single ecosystem, MetroList members can now consolidate tools, reduce vendor complexity, and access everything they need for listings, diligence, and client engagement in one place.

“The real estate industry is in the midst of massive transformation, and data has become the ultimate differentiator,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-founder of RealReports. “Knowledge is power, and right now, the agents and MLSs who embrace AI-driven intelligence are the ones shaping the next era of this industry. MetroList’s leadership understands that truth deeply–their leadership team is known for being forward-thinking and laser-focused on delivering value to members. Together, we’re arming agents with the kind of precision insight that creates market leaders and leaves outdated systems behind.”

“This partnership is proof that the industry is ready for a smarter, faster, more connected future,” added Zach Gorman, COO & Co-founder of RealReports. “We built RealReports to give every agent, whether they’ve been in the business two years or twenty, the ability to act with the speed and clarity of a true market expert. Our expansion with MetroList reinforces that vision and shows what’s possible when MLSs choose modern technology that truly works for their members.”

With RealReports now powering over 40 MLSs and associations nationwide, the company isn’t just redefining how data and AI fit into real estate, it’s redrawing the competitive landscape itself. Each new partnership signals a widening gap between forward-thinking MLSs that embrace modern intelligence and those still clinging to legacy systems. The early adopters aren’t just keeping up—they’re setting the pace, reshaping how agents, brokerages, and markets will operate in the years ahead.

For more information, visit realreports.ai.

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 70+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList Services, Inc. is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 20,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for more than 40 years, is the largest MLS in Northern California, and serves a geographic market area covering over 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses.

