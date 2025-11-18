RealReports Reaches Landmark 50th Partnership in 2025 with New Mexico MLS

RealReports locks in 50th partnership of 2025 with NMMLS Megan McFarlane (Executive Director, NMMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

AI-powered property intelligence platform continues record-breaking growth, bringing next-gen tools to NMMLS members statewide

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the rapidly-expanding AI-powered property intelligence platform, today announced its landmark 50th partnership of 2025 with New Mexico MLS (NMMLS). Through this new alliance, NMMLS members gain access to RealReports’ comprehensive property intelligence platform and Aiden, their advanced AI property advisor.

This milestone marks a defining moment in RealReports’ ascension, coming on the heels of several major announcements—including the company’s recent $1 million strategic fundraise and the launch of a suite of new AI-native products designed to serve MLSs, brokerages, and agents alike. Averaging nearly one new partnership per week, RealReports has achieved a rate of adoption that’s virtually unprecedented in the proptech sector.

“RealReports represents exactly the type of solution that moves our members forward,” said Megan McFarlane, Executive Director of New Mexico MLS. “Their AI, Aiden, gives agents the ability to access deep, actionable property intelligence instantly—whether it’s researching a home’s history, analyzing key documents, or providing clients with credible, data-driven answers in real time. It’s a true game-changer that will enhance our members’ professionalism, confidence, and value to their clients while also generating new business opportunities and leads.”

RealReports provides the industry’s most comprehensive property dataset, spanning over 70 trusted sources nationwide. At the center of that experience is Aiden, RealReports’ AI property advisor capable of answering intricate property questions, conducting deep research, summarizing complex documents like inspection reports or seller disclosures, analyzing listing photos, and surfacing hyperlocal insights in seconds.

“This partnership is a testament to the momentum we’re seeing across the MLS landscape,” said James Rogers, CEO and Co-founder of RealReports. “The industry is changing fast, and the organizations that thrive will be those that invest in knowledge, accuracy, and innovation. NMMLS’s decision to adopt RealReports reinforces their commitment to giving members every possible edge to stay competitive and indispensable.”

Zach Gorman, COO and Co-founder of RealReports, added, “Reaching fifty partnerships in a single year is more than a milestone—it’s a movement. MLSs and brokerages are waking up to the fact that modern AI tools like RealReports aren’t just nice-to-have—they’re necessary to compete. Every one of our partners is widening the gap between forward-thinking organizations and those still relying on outdated systems. We’re just getting started.”

With this latest expansion, RealReports continues to cement its role as a premier property intelligence platform for MLSs and real estate professionals nationwide—redefining how agents access, understand, and deliver data-driven insights to their clients.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports®

In today’s market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win.

About New Mexico MLS

Incorporated in 1998, the New Mexico MLS is a for-profit, solely owned subsidiary of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®. The New Mexico MLS serves over 1100 users and is the statewide network for New Mexico REALTORS®. The New Mexico MLS is dedicated to cultivating a spirit of collaboration, originality, and integrity. The New Mexico MLS continually reassesses their practices using innovative technology and social media strategies that are both inspiring and ambitious. The New Mexico MLS believes in inclusivity for all REALTORS® and has concentrated on fostering strong partnerships with other MLSs across the nation.

