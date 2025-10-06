Op-Ed: Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs: Leaders in Small Business Development and Economic Growth in WV

October marks National Women in Small Business Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women entrepreneurs across the country. From Main Street to Silicon Valley, women-owned businesses are driving innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening communities. Their impact is not only economic, it’s transformational.

Today, according to a recent Wells Fargo Business Report, women own more than 14.5 million businesses in the United States, employing over 12.9 million people and generating nearly $3.3 trillion in annual revenue. These numbers reflect a powerful shift in the entrepreneurial landscape, one that has been steadily growing over the past few decades. Today, women owned businesses represent 39% of all businesses in the U.S. Yet behind these statistics are stories of resilience, creativity, and leadership - qualities that define the spirit of American enterprise.

Women entrepreneurs often face unique challenges, including access to capital, mentorship, and networks. Despite these hurdles, they continue to break barriers and build thriving businesses in every sector—from tech startups and manufacturing firms to local boutiques and food trucks. Their success is a testament to their determination and the growing support systems that are helping level the playing field.

National Women in Small Business Month is more than a celebration - it’s a call to action. It’s an opportunity for policymakers, business leaders, and communities to invest in women-owned enterprises and ensure they have the tools to succeed. That means expanding access to funding, offering targeted training and mentorship programs, and promoting inclusive procurement practices that open doors for women entrepreneurs.

The importance of women in business extends far beyond individual success. Women-owned small businesses are engines of economic development. They create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and contribute to a more diverse and resilient economy. Studies show that when women succeed in business, they reinvest in their families and communities at higher rates, amplifying their impact and fostering long-term growth.

Moreover, women bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to leadership. Their businesses often prioritize sustainability, equity, and social responsibility - values that are increasingly essential in today’s marketplace. By supporting women entrepreneurs, we’re not just boosting the economy, we’re shaping a better future for America and for West Virginia.

In West Virginia and across the nation, we’ve seen firsthand how women-led businesses are transforming local economies. From rural towns to urban centers, women are launching ventures that reflect their passions and solve real-world problems. Their stories inspire the next generation of leaders and remind us that entrepreneurship is a powerful tool for change.

The WV Secretary of State's Office is proud to have taken a leadership role in the formation and development of the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem. The WVEE was established to work with legislative leaders and state agencies to eliminate barriers and encourage entrepreneurship within West Virginia. And we could not be more supportive of the two women who lead that effort - Tara St. Clair of WVU and Amber Ravenscroft from the EdVenture Group.

As we celebrate National Women in Small Business Month, let’s commit to building an environment here in West Virginia where women entrepreneurs can thrive. Let’s champion policies that promote equity, invest in education and training, and foster a culture of support and collaboration. Let’s recognize that empowering women in business is not just the right thing to do, it’s a smart economic strategy.

To every woman who has taken the leap to start a business, who has faced challenges with courage, and who continues to lead with vision and purpose: thank you. Your work matters. Your leadership matters. And your success is America’s success. It's West Virginia's success.