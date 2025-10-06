From Starch to Sustainable Proteins: Europe’s Value Chain and Fermentation Forum 2025 to open in Berlin, 13–14 Oct 2025

8th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European starch and fermentation industries are entering a critical phase of transformation. Against the backdrop of volatile global grain markets, soaring energy costs, shifting trade flows, and evolving consumer demand, the 8th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation conference will convene leading industry stakeholders on 13–14 October 2025 in Berlin to explore pathways for resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth.The conference is proudly supported by Starch Europe as the official Supporting Organization, reflecting the sector’s commitment to driving policy and innovation. Exhibitors including BHS, GEA, HydroAir, and VetterTec will showcase cutting-edge solutions for starch processing and fermentation technologies —bringing essential insights into efficiency, sustainability, and value-added applications across the supply chain.The European starch industry is facing heightened complexity: geopolitical tensions disrupting tariffs and trade flows, fluctuating commodity prices, and a demand shift driven by plant-based foods, sustainable packaging, and pharmaceutical applications. Despite these challenges, analysts project the EU starch market to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2025 to USD 12.7 billion by 2035—a trend powered by functional ingredients, bio-based materials, and expanded uses in textiles and pharmaceuticals.This two-day forum will examine how starch producers, ingredient innovators, fermentation technologists, and policymakers can align with the EU Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan . Discussions will address resilience in supply chains, regulatory frameworks for competitiveness, and collaborative pathways to scale starch’s contribution across food, feed, materials, and renewable chemistry.Participants can expect in-depth discussions, case studies, and technical presentations across the value chain. Highlights include Nellie Hajdu, Managing Director of Starch Europe, outlining policy pathways for competitiveness and growth; Michael Andreae Jaeckering of Jaeckering Mühlen- und Naehrmittelwerke GmbH examining how wheat starch and vital wheat protein can meet the high-protein demand of plant-based food sectors; and Andre Heilemann, Head of R&D at Emsland-Stärke GmbH, spotlighting efficiency and sustainability strategies in potato starch.Further sessions will feature Dr. Jovin Hasjim of Roquette presenting advances in clean-label starch modification; Simon Bentley of Commoditia Ltd analyzing macroeconomic disruptions; and Prof. Francisco Vilaplana of KTH Royal Institute of Technology introducing novel fibre extraction techniques. Food waste valorisation will also be a major theme, with ChainCraft BV, NoPalm Ingredients, and Looop Company addressing Development of new applications and products for plant-based residual from petfood, feed to renewable chemicals.Fermentation’s role in the protein transition will be showcased by Those Vegan Cowboys, Cosaic, Moa Foodtech, and ODS Protein, with presentations on precision fermentation, biomass protein, AI-powered processing of agri-waste, and clean-label mycoproteins . Plant-based innovation will also be highlighted with FlavaPulse’s pea-based egg replacer technologies and traceless materials GmbH’s biomaterials derived from starch streams.The Berlin gathering will provide a strategic platform for starch producers, food and beverage companies, fermentation innovators, policymakers, traders, and bioeconomy stakeholders. Attendees will gain insights into balancing market risks with innovation opportunities, scaling bio-based proteins and starch ingredients, building regulatory resilience, and exploring investment prospects in starch fermentation and agri-waste valorisation.With participation from leading processors, ingredient developers, R&D innovators, and policymakers, the 8th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation will deliver a comprehensive view of the sector’s direction. Networking sessions will connect decision-makers across starch, fermentation, bio-based materials, and agri-food ecosystems, offering opportunities to forge partnerships and explore investment collaborations.For information on how to join and explore the evolving starch value chain and fermentation landscape visit https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251017&pu=309809 or contact huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg.

