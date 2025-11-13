Circular Plastics Packaging in Focus: 21st LAPET Circular Plastics Packaging LATAM convenes this 3-4 Dec in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico City becomes the epicenter of circular plastics innovation this December as the 21st LAPET – Circular Plastics Packaging LATAM convenes on December 3–4, 2025. This flagship event brings together resin producers, recyclers, technology providers, brand-owners, and regulators to address the pressing challenges and opportunities shaping Latin America’s plastics packaging landscape.The global plastics industry is pivoting toward a low-carbon, circular economy, and Latin America is no exception. Governments across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia are tightening regulations through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, single-use plastic bans , and recycled content requirements. These measures are accelerating demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials yet higher prices and supply constraints—particularly for food-grade PET and polypropylene—continue to drive volatility in pricing and availability. Competition with cheaper virgin resin reduces margins for recycled material too.Feedstock scarcity remains a critical bottleneck, compounded by underdeveloped collection systems and uneven regulatory enforcement across the region. For brand-owners, meeting recycled content targets while maintaining performance standards is a balancing act that requires collaboration and innovation across the value chain.The two-day Circular Plastics Packaging LATAM program dives deep into these realities with sessions on:• Global resin market outlook• Circular economy law and regulations in Mexico, including extended producer responsibility• Regional EPR frameworks and PCR implementation strategies• Overcoming technical hurdles in PCR processing for food-grade applications• Retailer and brand-owner sustainability roadmaps and progress updatesBringing together leading industry experts from Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), Deloitte Spanish Latin America, S&P Global, ECOCE A.C., HyperESG, Henkel Consumer Brands, Aduro Clean Technologies, ExxonMobil Servicios Petroleros Mexico, Custom Polymers, L’Oreal, Natura, Walmart de México y Centroamérica, Alcamare International Recycling Group, Alpek Polyester, Erema Group, Amcor, Indorama Ventures, INGRUP Latam, Avient Corporation & SCS Global Services.Attendees can expect actionable insights into harmonizing design standards, scaling recycling infrastructure, and navigating policy shifts that impact procurement and production strategies. Beyond technical content, LAPET offers a strategic lens on how circularity intersects with profitability and compliance in Latin America’s evolving packaging ecosystem This year’s edition has garnered strong industry support from Silver Sponsor Indorama Ventures, Associate Sponsor Erema Group, and Networking Reception Sponsor Alpek Polyester, underscoring the sector’s commitment to advancing circular solutions. Joining them as exhibitor is Avient Corporation.Held back-to-back with the 2nd Sustainable Flexible Packaging LATAM conference on December 2–3, LAPET provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage across both flexible and rigid packaging domains. Bundle registration options allow teams to maximize learning and networking across the two events.For resin producers, recyclers, converters, and brand-owners, LAPET is more than a conference—it’s a forum to align with regulatory trends, secure supply resilience, and explore technologies that will define the next decade of plastics packaging in Latin America.Registration is now open. Explore the full agenda and speaker lineup at https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251211&pu=310162 Contact InformationFor companies in Latin, Central & South America: Email: tanya@cmtsp.com.sg | Mobile: +52 55 3655 0760For companies outside Latin, Central & South America: Email: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg | Tel: +65 6346 9113

