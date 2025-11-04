Platinum Sponsor Uniexport Welcomes Global Bioenergy Stakeholders to 9th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia, Nov 18–20

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Summit returns to Ho Chi Minh City from 18–20 November 2025, convening over 300 industry leaders to explore Southeast Asia’s biomass potential in the global energy transition. As the global energy landscape pivots toward renewables, Southeast Asia’s biomass sector is gaining traction as a viable contributor to low-carbon energy systems and circular economy models. The upcoming 9th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Summit in Ho Chi Minh City will spotlight the region’s strategic role in sustainable biomass sourcing, certification, and innovation, with a robust agenda tailored for stakeholders across forestry, agriculture, trade, and clean energy.Held from 18 to 20 November 2025, the summit will feature a pre-conference workshop on wood pellet export assurance, followed by two days of high-level presentations, panels, and networking. Delegates will engage with key topics including GHG and EUDR compliance, biochar and biocarbon production, biomethane and bio-CNG from agri-residues, and Vietnam’s national bioenergy strategy . The event culminates with a post-conference golf networking session, offering informal engagement among peers and partners.The summit’s speaker lineup includes Anna Rellama of Arthur D. Little, Dr. Phuc Xuan To of Forest Trends, Thibault Cheisson of Eramet Group, and Ms. Agnieszka Kedziora-Urbanowicz of the Polish Pellet Council, among others. Panels will address industrial decarbonisation, regional biomass trade dynamics, and compliance frameworks such as REDD+ and SBP. Presentations will also explore biomethanol pathways, carbon credit opportunities, and torrefaction facility development in New Zealand.Vietnam’s wood pellet export market will be a focal point, with insights into production trends, regulatory shifts, and quality assurance protocols. The summit will also examine PKS and agri-residue pelletization, biochar scaling for carbon storage, and biogas applications for SAF and power generation . These sessions aim to bridge biomass supply with evolving industrial demand, emphasizing traceability, certification, and long-term procurement strategies.The event is proudly supported by Platinum Sponsor Uniexport, Corporate Sponsor Cellmark, Associate Sponsors Andritz, Control Union, CPM, and Kahl, and Strategic Sponsors Hanwa and CM Biomass. Their commitment underscores the sector’s momentum and the importance of collaborative investment in sustainable bioenergy solutions.With Southeast Asia emerging as a key supplier in the global biomass value chain, the summit offers a timely platform to align regional capabilities with international market requirements. From policy frameworks to feedstock innovation, attendees will gain actionable insights to navigate the evolving bioenergy landscape. For professionals in biomass trade, renewable energy, and sustainability, the 9th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with peers, explore new technologies, and shape the future of bioenergy in Asia.Those interested to participate as sponsor, exhibitor or delegate can contact: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or visit https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251114&pu=310057 for more information and event agenda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.