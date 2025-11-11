Driving Circularity: Sustainable Flexible Packaging LATAM Returns to Mexico City on 2-3 Dec 2025

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico City will host two pivotal industry gatherings this December, spotlighting the transformation of Latin America’s packaging sector. The 2nd Sustainable Flexible Packaging LATAM Summit, scheduled for December 2–3, 2025, sets the stage for critical dialogue on circularity, compliance, and innovation. The summit is held back-to-back with the 21st LAPET – Circular Plastics Packaging LATAM on December 3–4, creating a unique platform for stakeholders to network across the packaging value chain.Latin America’s flexible packaging market is entering a decisive phase. Regulatory tightening under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks and the UN Global Plastics Treaty is reshaping design and recovery strategies. Brand owners and retailers are accelerating commitments to recyclable, utilizing compostable, and mono-material solutions, while converters and resin suppliers race to deliver high-barrier, lightweight alternatives. According to Data Insights Market, the region’s pouch packaging segment is projected to grow at 7.68% CAGR through 2033, reaching USD 2.52 million, driven by food and beverage demand and the surge in e-commerce logistics.The summit agenda reflects these dynamics with sessions on design for recyclability, chemical recycling advancements, and infrastructure development for closed-loop systems. Attendees will gain insights into PCR integration, bio-based films, and barrier coating innovations , alongside strategies for scaling collection and recovery in markets like Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. With flexible plastics representing a significant share of Mexico’s 5.7 million tons of annual plastic waste, solutions such as Omnigreen’s integrated recycling model—converting LDPE and LLDPE into high-quality resins—underscore the urgency and opportunity for systemic change.Day One opens with a converter’s perspective from Folmex, on sustainability targets and progress since 2018, followed by Nestlé’s roadmap toward a waste-free future, emphasizing eco-design and investment in recycling infrastructure. Omnigreen will share insights on scaling flexible plastics recycling & recovery, while Amcor explores sustainability’s influence on food packaging innovation. LyondellBasell delves into active packaging for shelf-life extension of packaged food while Association of Plastics Recycling APR addresses harmonization of global recycling guidelines for flexible Packaging , complemented by Ingenia Polymers’ additive solutions for polyolefin recyclability. Kuraray America shares a paper on bridging the barrier from plastic to paper. Tiendas 3B shares insights on the panel discussion - Shaping The Future - How Brand Owners/Retailers Are Driving Innovation In Flexible Packaging.Baxter Healthcare shares Recycling initiatives & closing the loop on medical waste, and Constantia Flexibles discusses the future of pharma packaging - innovations & materials trends. Futamura provides updates on Compostable film as an alternative for plastic liquid sachet packaging while Siegwerk talk about the role of Circular Economy Coatings & making recyclable mono-material packaging a reality!Day Two opens with economic outlook in LATAM by Deloitte Spanish Latin America, followed by Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) on Circular Economy Law And Regulations, Including Extended Producer Responsibility. HyperESG & ECOCE joins panel discussion on Global Plastics Treaty and the path Forward. S&P Global analyzing trends in the virgin polymer market, focusing on demand, supply, and pricing dynamics while Henkel Consumer Brands shares their Sustainability Strategy in Home & Personal Care. The session ends with ExxonMobil Services offering updates on advanced recycling technology and expansion plans. Aduro Clean Technologies offers perspective on making the most of EPR program and the role of chemical recycling to handle film and flexibles. ECOCE & Alpek Polyester will be moderating the event.Networking remains central to the experience, with dedicated sessions for brand owners, converters, resin producers, and technology providers to forge partnerships and explore investment opportunities. Delegates can also leverage early-bird and group discounts to maximize group participation.The event is co-organized with ECOCE, reinforcing its commitment to regional collaboration and policy alignment. Industry support includes Silver Sponsor by Amcor, Networking Coffee Break by Kuraray America and Associate Sponsors Ingenia Polymers, LyondellBasell and Aduro Clean Technologies, whose contributions highlight the sector’s collective drive toward sustainability in Flexible Packaging industry.Why attend? Beyond regulatory updates and technical deep dives, the summit offers a strategic lens on Latin America’s packaging future—where circularity is not optional but imperative. For businesses seeking to align with evolving compliance, secure supply chain resilience, and meet consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, this is the forum to gain clarity and competitive advantage.Registration is now open. Secure your place at the forefront of sustainable packaging innovation in Latin America. For agenda details and speaker profiles, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251218&pu=310151 Contact InformationFor companies in Latin, Central & South America: Email: tanya@cmtsp.com.sg | Mobile: +52 55 3655 0760For companies outside Latin, Central & South America: Email: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg | Tel: +65 6346 9113

