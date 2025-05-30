MiaRec Featured as Core Performing Vendor on the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM in CX Technology

MiaRec Core Performing Vendor CMP Research

MiaRec Featured as Core Performing Vendor on the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM Showcasing Capability in Customer Contact and CX Technology

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec proudly announces its placement on CMP Research Prism, an elite technology assessment framework developed by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP) for Automated QA/QM. This respected framework highlights MiaRec as a Core Performing provider for customer contact and customer experience (CX) professionals aiming to optimize their technology investments with confidence through Automated QA/QM.MiaRec helps CX leaders gain full visibility into customer interactions and take action with confidence. The platform combines automated quality management (Auto QA), AI-generated CX metrics like CSAT and NPS, and business-impact insights—all without relying on surveys or manual analytics. With flexible customization and intuitive dashboards, MiaRec empowers teams to improve service quality, reduce churn, and uncover growth opportunities—at scale.The CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM evaluated seventeen solution providers, including MiaRec and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria.“We’re honored to be recognized as a Core Performing vendor by CMP Research,” said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec. “At MiaRec, we believe Automated QA is no longer just a quality assurance tool—it’s a strategic advantage. This acknowledgment affirms our mission to empower contact centers with AI-driven insights that go beyond QA to deliver true business intelligence.”Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds, “With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like MiaRec equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments.”CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Prisms are updated every six months and upcoming technology assessments will cover chatbots/virtual agents, BPO, and workforce management.For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Automated QA/QM whitepaper summary About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management PracticeCMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP’s Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com About Customer Management PracticeThe Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/ About MiaRecMiaRec is an AI-native conversation intelligence platform that helps contact centers turn customer interactions into actionable business insights. It supports organizations in improving customer experience, reducing churn, and identifying revenue opportunities—without requiring complex analytics tools or dedicated data teams. With fully automated QA, survey-free CX metrics such as CSAT and NPS, and flexible customization through its Prompt Designer, MiaRec provides the visibility and control needed to optimize performance at scale. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MiaRec is trusted by hundreds of organizations across healthcare, insurance, financial services, retail, and other customer-focused industries.

