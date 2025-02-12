MiaRec Announces Seamless Integration Between MiaRec AI-Powered Auto QA and RingCentral Platform

MiaRec announces integration with RingCentral

MiaRec integrates AI-powered Auto QA with RingCentral, automating QA and unlocking actionable insights for smarter contact centers

In simplifying and streamlining the process of analyzing 100% of calls, we’re enabling businesses using the RingCentral platform to leverage the latest and greatest in Generative AI-powered Auto QA.” — Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec, a leading provider of AI-powered Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with RingCentral, a global leader in AI-powered cloud business communications. This integration seamlessly connects MiaRec Auto QA solutions with RingCentral capabilities to provide users with a more efficient way to automate quality assurance processes in their contact center and access, analyze, and gain actionable insights from customer interactions.By leveraging the MiaRec and RingCentral integration, contact centers can now enjoy fully automated QA processes in conjunction with features like Sentiment and Topic Analysis, AI Insights, etc. This means they will not only be able to automate contact center QA processes, but will also be able to leverage AI to immediately access comprehensive analytics on agent performance, customer sentiment, service quality, and much more. To top it off, the integration is user-friendly, requiring no extra development work, which streamlines the process and saves time.“In simplifying and streamlining the process of analyzing 100% of calls, we’re enabling businesses using the RingCentral platform to leverage the latest and greatest in Generative AI-powered Auto QA. Contact centers can evaluate a much larger volume, ensuring comprehensive coverage and more detailed insights into performance across the entire team, all while offering the flexibility to tailor to their specific needs. This integration enables businesses to optimize their QA processes like never before.” – Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO and Founder of MiaRecMiaRec is dedicated to providing innovative, data-driven solutions that transform the way contact centers handle call evaluations by significantly expanding coverage and scalability. This integration with RingCentral not only boosts operational efficiency but also empowers businesses with the insights needed to elevate their customer experience and enhance agent performance.About MiaRec:MiaRec offers Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions for contact centers worldwide. Our platform is designed to automate workflows, save cost, boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, grow revenue, and drive digital transformation. With MiaRec, contact centers gain full visibility into their performance and can transform inaccessible call center data into valuable customer insights, all while ensuring compliance.Founded in 2013, the Silicon Valley-based company serves more than 500 healthcare organizations, insurance firms, retail companies, financial services institutions, and other customer-first companies worldwide. Learn more at www.miarec.com RingCentral is a trademark of RingCentral, Inc.

