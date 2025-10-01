Secretary Warner announces "Mobile Office" outreach program for WV Secretary of State's Office

Charleston, W.Va. – Making the services of the WV Secretary of State's Office more accessible to the general public is the primary goal of a new program announced by Secretary of State Kris Warner.

The WVSOS Mobile Office initiative is designed to give citizens the opportunity to meet and talk in-person with professional WVSOS staff members. Every month, the four-member Field Service Team will host mobile office hours in four different counties. Director of Outreach Jarrod Summers and Field Representatives Lee Dean, Lexi Brown, and Sarah Smith will be available to the public at the time and location set each month.

"Our Field Reps are experienced in all aspects of the services provided by the WV Secretary of State's Office," said Secretary Warner. "Voter registration, starting a new business, or becoming a Notary Public are just a few of the topics our Field Team can address with interested citizens."

Secretary Warner said that during Mobile Office hours Field Reps are provided with laptops and have immediate access to the WVSOS staff members back at the state capitol office, at the WV One Stop Business Center, or either of our regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

Mobile Office visits for the month of October will take place on Wednesday, October 15th from 11am to 1pm. The locations will be as follows:

Hardy County

Hardy County 911 Center

157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Field Rep: Lexi Brown

Contact Information: ABrown@wvsos.gov

Lewis County

Lewis County Courthouse

110 Center Ave, Weston, WV

Field Rep: Sarah Smith

Contact Information: SSmith@wvsos.gov

Mason County

Mason County Public Library

508 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

WVSOS Director of Outreach: Jarrod Summers

Contact Information: JSummers@wvsos.gov

McDowell County

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw, WV

Field Rep: Lee Dean

Contact Information: LDean@wvsos.gov

Citizens are always welcome to contact the WV Secretary of State's Office by phone at (304) 558-6000 or you can log on to our website at www.wvsos.gov.

Information on elections, voter registration, and absentee ballots can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

