Secretary of State Warner issues reminder that WV companies may qualify for the Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is issuing a reminder that WV companies, as well as individuals, may qualify for the Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit.

According to the WV Tax Division, taxpayers are eligible to claim the Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit as a result of the passage of House Bill No. 125 by the WV Legislature in 2023.

Corporations, Partnerships, Limited Liability Companies, and individuals have until October 1 to pay the first half of their personal property taxes on owned motor vehicles to qualify. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, buses, trailers, and farm trucks are eligible for the credit.

This credit functions as a rebate, refunding the actual tax paid on your vehicle through the state income tax return.

Here is how the credit works for vehicle property taxes due in 2025:

To be eligible for the credit, the individual or company must pay vehicle property taxes on time. This means paying the first half of the bill by October 1, 2025, and the second half of the bill by April 1, 2026. Alternatively, the individual or company can pay the entire 2025-2026 bill by October 1.

If paid, the individual or company will receive the tax credit when they file their 2025 WV income tax return in 2026.

The Tax Division will send an MV-1 letter to eligible taxpayers detailing the credit amount.

If the individual or company files a tax return, they will claim the credit using the MV-1 letter on the tax form.

If the individual does not file a tax return, the individual can claim the rebate through the Tax Division’s website.

"The legislature has made this tax credit available to West Virginians who own motor vehicles," said Secretary Warner. "I want to remind everyone that the deadline to qualify for the tax credit is October 1st."

Secretary Warner encourages taxpayers with questions about the credit to reach out to Taxpayer Services at (304) 558-3333 or toll-free at 800-982-8297. Taxpayers can​ also get assistance online at ​​​TaxHelp@wv.gov​​.