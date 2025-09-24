Paul Wissmach Glass Company of Paden City is the newest member of the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce

Paden City, W.Va. – For more than 120 years, the Paul Wissmach Glass Company in Paden City, West Virginia has been a name synonymous with quality glass craftsmanship and a reliable supplier in artistic glass shipped throughout the world. Last week, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner visited the plant and presented the owners with membership in the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce.

The WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce is a special recognition program hosted by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Membership in the Chamber is limited to those West Virginia businesses that have been in continual operation for more than 100 years.

"Centurions are businesses that have survived through World Wars, the Great Depression, recessions, military conflicts, and pandemics," said Secretary Warner.

"Over the decades, the owners of these businesses have been forced to adapt to changing economic challenges over and over again. And they have come out stronger for it," the Secretary said. "That has certainly been the case for the Paul Wissmach Glass Company here in Wetzel County."

From Left to Right: Owner of Paul Wissmach Glass Company Annabelle Javier, Owner of Paul Wissmach Glass Company Jason Wilburn and Secretary of State Kris Warner

According to the Tyler Star News, the company was founded by Paul Wissmach in 1904 under the name Ohio Valley Glass Company. The business quickly built a worldwide reputation as a dependable and innovative glassmaker. Renowned for its wide array of colors, textures, and levels of transparency, Wissmach Glass became synonymous with artistic excellence serving designers, stained glass artisans, and religious institutions around the globe.

From 1910 until 1987, the company remained under the stewardship of the Wissmach family. After founder Paul Wissmach, the business was passed to his nephew Alfred Vollmar. Later, the company transferred to Alfred’s sister, including Paul’s niece, Marguerite Vollmar, who carried on the family tradition with a deep appreciation for the artistry of glassmaking.

Upon Marguerite’s passing in 1987, ownership transitioned to longtime employee Paul Feldmeier, preserving the company’s commitment to handcrafted excellence and historical integrity. In 2021, stewardship of the company passed to current owners Jason Wilburn and Annabelle Javier, who continue to uphold Paul Wissmach's legacy in the 21st century.

"I am here today on behalf of the people of the great state of West Virginia to recognize this Centurion and to thank the previous and current owners and employees for their contribution to the local and state economy over the last 121 years," Secretary Warner told the owners, employees, and local community leaders who gathered at the plant for the presentation.

"It is my distinct honor to induct the Paul Wissmach Glass Company into the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce," he said.