WV Secretary of State Kris Warner appointed National Co-Chair of NASS Elections Committee

Charleston, W.Va. – The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has announced that WV Secretary of State Kris Warner has been appointed to serve as National Co-Chair of the NASS Elections Committee.

Secretary Warner and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs were appointed to Co-Chair the Elections Committee by NASS President and Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson.

The NASS Elections Committee represents the organization in coordinating discussions and cooperation with federal agencies such as the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Department of Homeland Security. West Virginia is routinely recognized throughout the country as a leader in election integrity and security.

"I am extremely grateful to my colleagues who have committed to help guide our historic association in this critical area," said NASS President Michael Watson.

"These public servants will fulfill an integral role within NASS leadership while also performing the vital duties and responsibilities in their respective states. I am honored to serve alongside these exemplary public servants," Secretary Watson said.

"I'm honored to have the confidence of my peers to serve as National Co-Chair of the NASS Elections Committee," said Secretary Warner. "With the midterm elections just around the corner, I'm excited about the opportunity to work with other states to make sure that every eligible voter is given the right to vote and that every vote is only counted once."

NASS is a nonpartisan professional organization for U.S. Secretaries of State and other public officials with similar duties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and all U.S. territories. Founded in 1904, NASS is the oldest such organization for public officials in the nation.

CLICK HERE for the official high-resolution photograph of Secretary Warner.