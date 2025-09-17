AIDA tickets on sale today

Tickets for Australia’s most significant opera event of the decade officially go on sale today, with enthusiasts from across the globe set to descend on Adelaide for Franco Zeffirelli’s monumental production of Verdi’s AIDA.

Direct from Italy’s legendary Arena di Verona, this breathtaking production will make its historic international debut at Adelaide Oval for two epic performances on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 February 2026.

Following a highly demanded pre-sale, general public tickets are on sale today from 1pm ACST, Wednesday 17 September.

The production is expected to attract visitors both nationally and internationally to South Australia.

A crowd of 30,000 is expected for each performance, with audiences to be transported to ancient Egypt as the sweeping tale of love, war, betrayal and destiny unfolds under the stars at Adelaide Oval.

Brought to Australia by TEG Live and Condon Presents, AIDA promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will captivate devoted opera lovers and first-time audiences alike.

Hailed as a masterwork of operatic theatre, AIDA will be performed by the 106 musicians, all 100 Chorus members, and the Ballet of the renowned Fondazione Arena di Verona, and will feature 389 international performers and staff.

The international ensemble will be complemented by 300 local cast and crew including 155 local extras, plus a dedicated 50-member chorus provided by State Opera South Australia.

The production will be conducted by world-renowned Italian Maestro Nicola Luisotti.

Directed by the great Franco Zeffirelli, whose lavish vision redefined opera for a global audience, this production is renowned for its towering sets, opulent costumes, and cinematic splendour.

First staged at Arena di Verona in 2002 and revered as one of Zeffirelli’s crowning achievements, this production of AIDA has drawn capacity crowds from around the world to the Verona’s 2,000-year-old coliseum.

Now, in partnership with Fondazione Arena di Verona and with Stefano Trespidi as Stage Director, Australian audiences will finally experience the full might of this historic production, complete with its signature processions, sacred temple scenes, and the incredible Triumphal March, in a stadium built for mass theatrical spectacle.

Arena di Verona’s AIDA is supported by the South Australian Government, the Adelaide Economic Development Agency, and City of Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Now is the time to secure your seat to a major cultural milestone, not just for South Australia, but the nation.

We are proud to host the very first production of Zeffirelli’s AIDA performed outside of Verona, Italy, which will feature the full Italian company of 389 international performers and staff.

Not only is this monumental production expected to bring thousands of visitors into Adelaide, but it will further elevate South Australia’s reputation as a leading events destination on the world stage.

It is wonderful that local talent will be in the spotlight thanks to collaboration with our State Opera South Australia, with 300 local cast and crew involved in this historic occasion.

Do not miss out on being part of an arts and cultural event that will become a legacy for our State.

Attributable to Tim McGregor, TEG Global Head of Touring

Giuseppe Verdi’s AIDA is more than an opera, it’s an unforgettable sensory experience. To bring this internationally revered production, directed by Franco Zeffirelli to Australia for the first time is a defining moment for live performance in this country.

With Jonas Kaufmann and Angel Blue leading what is arguably the most stellar operatic cast ever assembled in the southern hemisphere, it will be one of the most extraordinary theatrical events ever staged here.

Attributable to Patrick Condon, Founder of Condon Presents

Having produced sold out stadium versions of AIDA in the past in Sydney and Melbourne, it has been my lifelong dream to bring Arena di Verona’s authentic, masterpiece production of AIDA to Australia.

Now with Zeffirelli’s production coming to Adelaide, together with the full Italian company and some of the world’s greatest performers, that dream becomes a historic reality.