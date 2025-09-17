Secretary of State Kris Warner to Commemorate Constitution Day and 250 Years of American Freedom

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner today encouraged all West Virginians and our schools to commemorate Constitution Day celebrated on September 17th. The United States will celebrate our Constitution's 250th anniversary beginning on July 4, 2026 - focusing on the 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4,1776.

The White House and the America250 Commission are leading nationwide festivities. The celebrations are designed to foster civic engagement, highlight cultural heritage, and commemorate the nation's history and principles.

“The United States Constitution created our governmental structure as a constitutional republic,” said Secretary Warner. “This living document protects liberty and maintains the balance of power while showing freedom requires both duty and determination,” he added.

Secretary Warner noted that Constitution Day serves a dual purpose to honor the historical document while motivating people to participate in civic activities and constitutional education. People should study the Constitution while joining community activities and thinking about their duties and privileges as citizens.

The United States celebrates Constitution Day to honor the everlasting impact of the U.S. Constitution which maintains its position as the highest national law. The 27 amendments to the Constitution prove how America has evolved through change while upholding democratic values and justice principles.

To celebrate this special anniversary, on September 16, the National Archives​​ in Washington, DC will present the complete U.S. Constitution with all 27 amendments to the public for the first time in American history.​