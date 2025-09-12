Ads.com, System1, and Tonic Among OAREX’s Top Programmatic Payors for H1 2025

Using OAREX’s first-party data, 17 programmatic payor partners were recognized for consistent, on-time payments

Payment delays don’t just impact cash flow—they impair the ability to reinvest, scale, and meet obligations. As gaps widen, credit risks rise—and the value of reliable partners becomes more evident.” — Nick Carrabbia, EVP at OAREX

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OAREX, the provider of fast and flexible funding for digital media buyers and sellers, today announced the release of its H1 2025 Top Payors Awards . The award, announced biannually, recognizes programmatic demand partners who consistently disburse on-time payments. After analyzing H1 2025 payment data, OAREX determined that 17 partners met the criteria, earning them the title of Top Payor.OAREX, an advocate for transparency within the digital media ecosystem, believes that payment delays are a systemic issue and demand partners who consistently pay on time deserve recognition.“When 58% of payments are late and frequently stretch past 2 weeks, it signals a systemic liquidity strain across the ecosystem,” commented OAREX EVP Nick Carrabbia . “Payment delays don’t just impact cash flow—they impair the ability to reinvest, scale, and meet obligations. As those gaps widen, credit risks rise—and the value of reliable upstream partners becomes more evident.”Based on first-party OAREX data, the H1 2025 Top Payors include:AdaptMX*Ads.com*Amazon*DatalignEtsy*Google*Index Exchange*MagniteMedia.net*MediavineOnetag*OpenX*System1Tonic*TripleLift*Walker Advertising*Xandr**Companies recognized as Top Payor in previous half-year reports.While OAREX receives payments across the entire digital media and advertising ecosystem, the 17 payors that qualified for the recognition met the following criteria:- The payor is a programmatic partner.- OAREX processed at least six payments from the payor during Q1 and Q2 2025.- Payments received during Q1 and Q2 2025 were made within three days of the due date, except for one late payment (a mulligan), which was paid no later than one week past the due date.The OAREX H1 2025 Top Payors were identified using OAREX’s first-party data and are featured in the OAREX Half Year 2025 Digital Media and Advertising Payments Report , which revealed data and trends in the digital ad payment space.In programmatic advertising, supply partners often wait 30-90+ days to be paid. Those long payment terms can significantly negatively impact a company’s growth. The issue is becoming even more concerning in an industry where payors tend to pay late. OAREX bridges supply and demand by accelerating payouts and reducing wait times, which helps both sides scale. The reduced wait times help clients avoid costly cash flow gaps and enable growth without relinquishing equity or generating debt.About OAREX Capital Markets, Inc.OAREX, the Online Ad Revenue Exchange, operates a digital revenue exchange where digital media businesses can exchange future revenue payouts for capital now. Established in 2013, OAREX has become a worldwide leader in financing for digital media businesses. East West Bank’s investment in OAREX is a testament to its model and the digital media industry as a whole. Visit www.oarex.com for more information or visit go.oarex.com to open an account.

Legal Disclaimer:

