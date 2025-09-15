Logic20/20 partners with n8n to scale AI-driven automation

This new partnership brings agentic AI and low-code workflow automation to Logic20/20's teams across IT, sales, and operations

Collaboration brings agentic AI and low-code workflow automation to teams across IT, sales, and operations

We’re constantly evaluating new platforms to improve how we work...This partnership enhances our ability to deliver AI-powered solutions while making automation more accessible across teams”
— Travis Jones
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, today announced its partnership with n8n, a workflow automation platform that combines AI capabilities with business process automation. Released under a fair-code license, this tool offers an interface for automating workflows, creating AI agents, and supporting integrations across apps.

By leveraging n8n’s low-code interface and growing library of integrations, Logic20/20 teams will be able to design AI agents and automate multi-step workflows across IT, sales, and operations. The platform allows users to combine third-party APIs with company data and supports the firm’s ongoing efforts to scale AI capabilities across the company. Agentic AI helps teams reduce manual effort, increase efficiency, and deliver value to clients faster.

“We’re constantly evaluating new platforms to improve how we work. Partnering with n8n gives non-technical users across our organization powerful new AI capabilities, empowering them to streamline repetitive tasks and allot that time to strategic thinking,” said Travis Jones, Logic20/20’s Chief Operating Officer. “As AI evolves, we’re focused on using the latest technology to develop and deliver innovative solutions for our clients. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver AI-powered solutions while making automation more accessible across teams.”

Logic20/20 employees will have access to n8n’s library of more than 5,000 workflow templates, allowing users throughout the company to build complex automations, with no coding required.

This partnership continues the momentum of Logic20/20’s new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice, launched earlier this year, and reinforces the firm’s focus on applying AI across the enterprise.

Mike Cohen
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logic20/20 partners with n8n to scale AI-driven automation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mike Cohen
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
Company/Organization
Logic20/20
1501 1st Ave S Ste 310, SEATTLE, WA 98134
Seattle, Washington, 98134
United States
+1 919-302-4769
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in AI & Analytics, Digital Strategy & Transformation, and Grid Operations. We are a nine-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.

Logic20/20.com

More From This Author
Logic20/20 partners with n8n to scale AI-driven automation
Logic20/20 named a 2025 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine
Logic20/20 named an IDC Innovator for business consulting services in the United States, 2025
View All Stories From This Author