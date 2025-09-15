Logic20/20 partners with n8n to scale AI-driven automation

This new partnership brings agentic AI and low-code workflow automation to Logic20/20's teams across IT, sales, and operations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, today announced its partnership with n8n, a workflow automation platform that combines AI capabilities with business process automation. Released under a fair-code license, this tool offers an interface for automating workflows, creating AI agents, and supporting integrations across apps.By leveraging n8n’s low-code interface and growing library of integrations, Logic20/20 teams will be able to design AI agents and automate multi-step workflows across IT, sales, and operations. The platform allows users to combine third-party APIs with company data and supports the firm’s ongoing efforts to scale AI capabilities across the company. Agentic AI helps teams reduce manual effort, increase efficiency, and deliver value to clients faster.“We’re constantly evaluating new platforms to improve how we work. Partnering with n8n gives non-technical users across our organization powerful new AI capabilities, empowering them to streamline repetitive tasks and allot that time to strategic thinking,” said Travis Jones, Logic20/20’s Chief Operating Officer. “As AI evolves, we’re focused on using the latest technology to develop and deliver innovative solutions for our clients. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver AI-powered solutions while making automation more accessible across teams.”Logic20/20 employees will have access to n8n’s library of more than 5,000 workflow templates, allowing users throughout the company to build complex automations, with no coding required.This partnership continues the momentum of Logic20/20’s new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice, launched earlier this year, and reinforces the firm’s focus on applying AI across the enterprise.

