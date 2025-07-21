Logic20/20 named a 2025 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine

This marks the firm’s third honor this year from the publication, which previously recognized two consultants for excellence in compliance and innovation

This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people. It reflects our culture, built on trust, support, and a commitment to celebrating each other’s accomplishments”
— Christian O'Meara
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion on Consulting Magazine’s list of 2025 Best Firms to Work For.

Based on employee-satisfaction surveys, the list includes Logic20/20 among 50 other national firms and honors the organization in the Small Firms category. Earlier this year, the publication recognized two Logic20/20 team members among its 2025 Top Consultants for excellence in regulatory compliance and industry innovation.

Consulting Magazine identifies the Best Firms to Work For through an industry-wide survey assessing six areas of employee satisfaction: culture, career development, work/life balance, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

“Our ‘Logicians’ continue to be our greatest strength,” said Will Schmidt, Logic20/20’s General Manager of Consulting. “Their unwavering commitment to developing and delivering the best solutions for their client teams—while devoting time to building an inclusive and engaging internal culture of support and celebration—truly sets us apart.”

“Nothing compares to the energy and enthusiasm our Logicians bring to their teams and the office,” said Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people. It reflects our culture, built on trust, support, and a commitment to celebrating each other’s accomplishments.”

The firm’s official ranking will be announced on September 11, during Consulting Magazine’s award ceremony in Chicago.

See the full list of official honorees here.

For a closer look at what it’s like to work at Logic20/20, visit www.logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic.

About

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Strategy & Transformation, and Grid Operation. We are a nine-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.

