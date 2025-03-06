Logic20/20 launches new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice

Logic20/20's new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice will help clients navigate the next phases of AI, agile transformation, and product innovation

The firm’s new focus area will expand offerings to help clients navigate the next phases of AI, agile transformation, and product innovation

Our clients’ challenges are always evolving, and so are we. Through this new practice area, we’re equipping organizations with the tools to thrive today while we continue innovating for tomorrow.” — Travis Jones

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of its new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice.The creation of Logic20/20’s Digital Strategy & Transformation practice will expand the firm’s technical skills, business acumen, and organizational expertise to accelerate digital strategies for its customers."Our clients’ challenges are always evolving, and so are we," said Travis Jones, COO of Logic20/20. "Through this new practice area, we’re equipping organizations with the tools to thrive today while we continue innovating for tomorrow. This new focus centralizes the technical expertise and strategic insight our Logicians are known for, while helping leaders navigate business complexities with confidence."This new practice leverages Logic20/20’s proven expertise, deep knowledge of strategic methodologies, and a highly collaborative approach to navigate change and accelerate growth.“The pace of innovation accelerates, driven by the increasing intelligence of technology. With this new practice, we are further enhancing our ability to support customers with the expertise and strategic guidance required to navigate this dynamic environment,” said Lionel Bodin, Senior Director of Digital Strategy & Transformation. “This new practice unlocks critical synergies, enabling us to share our decades of expertise and deliver integrated digital solutions across industries.”Logic20/20’s new services will help companies implement Gen AI practically and responsibly for measurable results.To learn more about this new practice, visit: https://logic2020.com/services/digital-strategy-and-transformation/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.