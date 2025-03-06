Logic20/20 launches new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice

Our clients' challenges are always evolving, and so are we. Through this new practice area, we're equipping organizations with the tools to thrive today while we continue innovating for tomorrow.
— Travis Jones
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of its new Digital Strategy & Transformation practice.

The creation of Logic20/20’s Digital Strategy & Transformation practice will expand the firm’s technical skills, business acumen, and organizational expertise to accelerate digital strategies for its customers.

"Our clients’ challenges are always evolving, and so are we," said Travis Jones, COO of Logic20/20. "Through this new practice area, we’re equipping organizations with the tools to thrive today while we continue innovating for tomorrow. This new focus centralizes the technical expertise and strategic insight our Logicians are known for, while helping leaders navigate business complexities with confidence."

This new practice leverages Logic20/20’s proven expertise, deep knowledge of strategic methodologies, and a highly collaborative approach to navigate change and accelerate growth.

“The pace of innovation accelerates, driven by the increasing intelligence of technology. With this new practice, we are further enhancing our ability to support customers with the expertise and strategic guidance required to navigate this dynamic environment,” said Lionel Bodin, Senior Director of Digital Strategy & Transformation. “This new practice unlocks critical synergies, enabling us to share our decades of expertise and deliver integrated digital solutions across industries.”

Logic20/20’s new services will help companies implement Gen AI practically and responsibly for measurable results.

To learn more about this new practice, visit: https://logic2020.com/services/digital-strategy-and-transformation/.

About

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Grid Operations, and Strategy and Operations. We are a nine-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.

