Logic20/20 named an IDC Innovator for business consulting services in the United States, 2025

Logic20/20 named an IDC Innovator for business consulting services in the United States

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Business Consulting Services in the United States, 2025 report ( doc #US53309225, April 2025 ).“We believe being recognized as an IDC Innovator reflects the meaningful impact our Logicians are having across industries,” said Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “We remain committed to fostering a culture where our people lead with curiosity, collaborate with purpose, and deliver with excellence. This milestone celebrates the work we’ve done and the future we’re building together with our partners.”“We believe the IDC Innovator recognition affirms the power of our consultants, who bring their knowledge, passion, and creativity to work every day,” said Travis Jones, COO of Logic20/20. “Nowhere is that more evident than in the AI revolution unfolding today—our teams are at the forefront laying the foundation for AI transformation for our enterprise customers. This honor demonstrates what’s possible when you combine expert execution with a deep commitment to continuous improvement.”“A learning culture is the foundation of innovation,” said Will Schmidt, General Manager of Consulting. “Our consultants bring curiosity and a builder’s mindset to their work, fueling our ability to innovate in product development and propose forward-looking solutions across industries. We attract top consultants who are passionate about solving complex problems while shaping what’s next for their clients. We believe this recognition reinforces that when you invest in people and empower them to continue learning, great things happen—for both our teams and our partners.”About IDC InnovatorsAn IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

