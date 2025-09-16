Your Receptionist Can’t Fix This: Burnout-Proofing Sales Starts With Leadership

Receptionists are amazing—but they’re not sales strategists” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s back-to-school season, and while teams gear up for a busy fall, many wellness practices are running into a familiar roadblock: staff overwhelmed by inconsistent sales follow-up.“You can’t hand off your sales process to someone who hasn’t been trained to lead it,” says Tom Jackobs, a fractional sales manager for private-pay clinics.Through his leadership and automation systems, Jackobs helps practices reduce burnout, close more consults, and ensure every lead is followed up with empathy and consistency.“Receptionists are amazing—but they’re not sales strategists,” he explains. “Without structure and support, your growth plateaus.”To explore sales team support options, visit Business Lead Maximizer at https://businessleadmaximizer.com/ ###About Tom Jackobs: Tom is a Los Angeles-based sales strategist and international speaker who helps heart-led businesses create scalable, ethical sales systems that work without the stress.Media Contact: Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

