Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,115 in the last 365 days.

Your Receptionist Can’t Fix This: Burnout-Proofing Sales Starts With Leadership

Tom Jackobs Debunks Sales Myths for Labor Day: Anyone Can Sell With HEART

Receptionists are amazing—but they’re not sales strategists”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s back-to-school season, and while teams gear up for a busy fall, many wellness practices are running into a familiar roadblock: staff overwhelmed by inconsistent sales follow-up.

“You can’t hand off your sales process to someone who hasn’t been trained to lead it,” says Tom Jackobs, a fractional sales manager for private-pay clinics.
Through his leadership and automation systems, Jackobs helps practices reduce burnout, close more consults, and ensure every lead is followed up with empathy and consistency.

“Receptionists are amazing—but they’re not sales strategists,” he explains. “Without structure and support, your growth plateaus.”

To explore sales team support options, visit Business Lead Maximizer at https://businessleadmaximizer.com/.

###

About Tom Jackobs: Tom is a Los Angeles-based sales strategist and international speaker who helps heart-led businesses create scalable, ethical sales systems that work without the stress.


Media Contact: Tom Jackobs
tom@tomjackobs.com
713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1520
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Your Receptionist Can’t Fix This: Burnout-Proofing Sales Starts With Leadership

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more