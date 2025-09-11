MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk

AWM Logo

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie KirkWHAT: Andrew Wommack Ministries Hosts Event Honoring Charlie KirkWHO: Andrew Wommack and a special panelWHEN: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 6:00pm MDTWHERE: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863MEDIA NOTES:1. Media check in at the campus gate then at the front desk by 5:15pm MDT2. No video - livestream at www.gtntv.com 3. Still photography is permitted4. Media will be seated in a designated section5. Andrew Wommack and speakers will not be available for interviewsRecent Press Statement on the death of Charlie Kirk

