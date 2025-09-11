MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk
WHAT: Andrew Wommack Ministries Hosts Event Honoring Charlie Kirk
WHO: Andrew Wommack and a special panel
WHEN: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 6:00pm MDT
WHERE: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863
MEDIA NOTES:
1. Media check in at the campus gate then at the front desk by 5:15pm MDT
2. No video - livestream at www.gtntv.com
3. Still photography is permitted
4. Media will be seated in a designated section
5. Andrew Wommack and speakers will not be available for interviews
Public Relations
Public Relations
AWMI
+1 719-651-5943
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.