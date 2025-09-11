MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk

MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk

WHAT: Andrew Wommack Ministries Hosts Event Honoring Charlie Kirk

WHO: Andrew Wommack and a special panel

WHEN: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 6:00pm MDT

WHERE: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863

MEDIA NOTES:
1. Media check in at the campus gate then at the front desk by 5:15pm MDT
2. No video - livestream at www.gtntv.com
3. Still photography is permitted
4. Media will be seated in a designated section
5. Andrew Wommack and speakers will not be available for interviews

Recent Press Statement on the death of Charlie Kirk

MEDIA ADVISORY: Honoring The Late Charlie Kirk

