STARRS Selects New Chairman of the Board of Directors: Major General Bentley Rayburn, USAF-Retired

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS recently announced the election of Major General Bentley Rayburn (USAF-Retired) to serve as the organization's new Chairman of the Board of Directors (BOD)."As STARRS expands its educational mission, Major General Rayburn brings strong academic credentials, in addition to more recently serving as President of Colorado Technical University and Board Chairman for Colorado Springs Charter School," said Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), President and CEO. "He served in educational capacities as a senior officer in the Air Force."- Former candidate for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District- Currently, a member of the STARRS Board of Advisors- Currently, the Chairman of the USAFA Association of Graduates E Pluribus Unum affinity group"It is also important to note that as a combat-tested fighter pilot and senior AF officer, Rayburn served as Commandant of the Air Force Fighter Weapons School, Commandant of Air War College, Vice Commander of Air University, and Commander of the Air Force Doctrine Center," Scott said.Rayburn commented on the selection."I greatly appreciate the accomplishments of the STARRS leadership team during these past five years, and am honored to serve with the distinguished members of our board, officers, and advisors, as we champion the importance of education in forming competent officers and enlisted members for our armed forces and responsible citizens for our communities," said Bentley Rayburn, Major General, (USAF-Ret.)ABOUT STARRSSTAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES- purpose as a (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

