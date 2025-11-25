America’s Mountain Festival Announces 2026 Headlining Performer Aaron Watson

Live Shot (credit/ Natalie Rhea) Press Photo 2 (Photo Credit Andrew Jones) Official AMF Logo

2nd Annual Red Dirt Music Event Scheduled for July 11, 2026

We are thrilled to have Aaron Watson head our line up in 2026.” — Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual America’s Mountain Festival (AMF), scheduled for July 11, 2026 at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park, announced today that Aaron Watson will be headlining the music festival.Watson is the first independent male country artist ever to debut an album at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, a feat recognized in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The album, The Underdog, debuted in 2015 and was followed up in 2017, by Watson’s first major radio airplay hit with "Outta Style", which reached top 10 on Country Airplay.AMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art and culture of the West. “We are thrilled to have Aaron Watson head our line up in 2026,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava Investor Group. “Watson is a true Texan musician who has shared the stage with country music legends Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson.”Watson was born in Amarillo, Texas, and attended Lubbock Christian University and Abilene Christian University, where he began learning guitar. Watson's earliest musical influences were the classic country records by George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson his parents listened to, and the gospel hymns he sang with his family in church.Despite being approached by major labels, early on in 1999 Watson chose the road less traveled and released his work independently. This turned out to be the right call when his album “Real Good Time” charted in the top ten nationwide on Country Billboard, an unheard-of feat at the time. “Watson has made a career out of giving his fans music that focuses on the positive. Music that serves as a salve to what ails them. Music filled with light and joy and an abundance of pride for the country he calls home,” said People.com of the 2021 American Soul album.With a dozen records under his belt, Watson is exceeding major-label-sized metrics while maintaining his independence, further galvanizing his “Texas country's reigning indie underdog” (Rolling Stone) brand. “There may be no more genuine singer-songwriter at themoment than Watson,” says Texas Monthly, pointing to a self-made businessman, chart-topper, and road warrior whose authenticity has made him a country music staple.In addition to Watson, Waggoner plans to feature additional artists in the lineup for the second year of the event. “We will also have a wide variety of food vendors, mountain arts, and other activities to keep folks entertained throughout the day,” said Waggoner.To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or via email at info@americasmountainfestival.com.Tickets for the 2026 America's Mountain Festival will be on sale on Black Friday, November 28th.Buy 2 get 1 free; Use code BF25 during purchase; Good 12am 11/28-11:59pm 11/30July 11, 2026 is the 2nd annual America’s Mountain Festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com X: https://x.com/americasmof2026 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/americasmountainfestival/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@americasmountainfestival NEW THIS YEAR: TikTok. www.tiktok.com/@amfestivalwp 2026 AMF HEADLINER VIDEO:

2026 America's Mountain Festival: HEADLINER VIDEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.