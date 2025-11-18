STARRS Announces New Documentary on Matt Lohmeier ‘Call Sign Courage’

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The documentary about the former Executive Vice President of STARRS and the current Undersecretary of the Air Force, Matthew Lohmeier, has been released to the public."STARRS is excited to let you know that the documentary about Matt Lohmeier, Call Sign Courage , has finally been released and available to watch on SalemNow online or buy a DVD," said Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), President and CEO."STARRS was at the premiere of the film at the Heritage Foundation, which was hosted by Benny Johnson. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard introduced the documentary (along with telling about the shocking ways DEI indoctrination was pushed in the Intelligence Community). She said the film shows "how these policies undermine the interests of the American people and the courage that it requires to take a stand and say, no, this is wrong," and also that "knowing that our freedom in this country will only exist as long as we have the will to stand up and defend it.""The film aligns really well with the STARRS presentation we have been giving across the country, 'The American Creed Threatened by Radical Ideology,' said Scott. "If you want us to present this to your organization, or if you want to rent a venue to show the film to your organization, let us know," Scott said." 'Call Sign Courage: The Matt Lohmeier Story' is a very powerful film and so timely for today as it shows the Marxist/Maoist roots of the CRT/DEI ideology and today's radical leftwing movements (and their violence)," Scott said. "It warns of the damage and divisive harm it does when this agenda is inside the military."Among those interviewed in the film are Xi Van Fleet who lived through the Maoist Cultural Revolution, as well as STARRS Vice Chairman Maj. General Joe Arbuckle, USA ret, and STARRS Board of Advisors member Vice Admiral Dean Lee, USCG ret.ABOUT STARRSSTAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES- purpose as a (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.