Andrew Wommack Ministries, Charis Bible College and Truth & Liberty Statement on Charlie Kirk

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANDREW WOMMACK MINISTRIES, CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE and TRUTH AND LIBERTY STATEMENT ON CHARLIE KIRK:QUOTE: "Today, the world lost a true American hero in Charlie Kirk. A fearless leader, a born-again believer in Jesus Christ, a friend to many, a father and a husband, with God’s help, Charlie changed the course of a generation. His ability to clearly and powerfully articulate truth has reignited the fires of liberty and a love of God and Country in America.His death was the result of senseless violence and untamed animosity.Join us in praying for his wife and children and the entire team at Turning Point USA. Charlie was truly a world changer, and we were blessed by his Ministry. Although we are mourning the loss of this great man, we take comfort knowing he has received the crown of life and his heavenly reward with the Lord.We believe the Lord will make his ultimate sacrifice a “turning point” for our nation. We hope his life and now his death will unify Americans around the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of this great nation under God.Charlie was going to join us as our guest speaker during our Truth and Liberty Conference this week. We will honor Charlie by continuing the conference as scheduled and holding a tribute tomorrow night with a special panel discussion (Thursday, September 11)." UNQUOTEFurther details will be released soon.

