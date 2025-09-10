Tom Jackobs Debunks Sales Myths for Labor Day: Anyone Can Sell With HEART

Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Labor Day celebrates skilled work across industries, Tom Jackobs , international speaker and sales strategist, is calling attention to one group often left behind: wellness practitioners who believe they’re 'just not good at sales.'According to Jackobs, that belief is costing them thousands in lost revenue—and stopping them from helping more people.“You’re not bad at sales. You’ve just never had a good framework,” says Jackobs.Through his Selling With HEART™ method, Jackobs teaches heart-led business owners how to close clients with empathy, confidence, and consistency—without ever sounding salesy.Practitioners can learn more or access free training at https://tomjackobs.com/ ###About Tom Jackobs: Tom is a Los Angeles-based speaker, sales strategist, and fractional sales leader who helps private-pay practices grow revenue through ethical enrollment and structured systems.Media Contact: Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

