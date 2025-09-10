Tom Jackobs Debunks Sales Myths for Labor Day: Anyone Can Sell With HEART
According to Jackobs, that belief is costing them thousands in lost revenue—and stopping them from helping more people.
“You’re not bad at sales. You’ve just never had a good framework,” says Jackobs.
Through his Selling With HEART™ method, Jackobs teaches heart-led business owners how to close clients with empathy, confidence, and consistency—without ever sounding salesy.
Practitioners can learn more or access free training at https://tomjackobs.com/
###
About Tom Jackobs: Tom is a Los Angeles-based speaker, sales strategist, and fractional sales leader who helps private-pay practices grow revenue through ethical enrollment and structured systems.
Media Contact: Tom Jackobs
tom@tomjackobs.com
713-240-1529
Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 7132401520
tom@tomjackobs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.