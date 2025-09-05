Phrase Named a Leader by Independent Analyst Firm

The success of its strategy shows in its growth, retention, partnerships and the trend for other vendors in this space

To us, this recognition underscores that Phrase is not only executing on a bold strategy, but also delivering measurable impact with brands around the world.” — Georg Ell, CEO Phrase

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a leading AI-first language technology platform , today announced it has been named a Leader in the first edition of The Forrester Wave™: Translation Management Systems, Q3 2025 The Forrester Wave™ is Forrester’s established methodology for evaluating enterprise technology and service providers, published across multiple categories. This is the first Forrester Wave(™) report dedicated to the language technology space.The Forrester report notes:“The success of its strategy shows in its growth, retention, partnerships, and the trend for other vendors in this space to leverage its infrastructure.” —The Forrester Wave™: Translation Management Systems, Q3 2025Phrase is addressing the increased demand for multilingual content by providing enterprises with a comprehensive language technology platform built for automation, personalization, and integration across the business.The Highest Possible Marks in Vision, Innovation, and 19 More CriteriaVendors were evaluated on Current Offering, Strategy, and Customer Feedback. Phrase is positioned as a Leader, achieving the highest possible score in 21 of 26 evaluation criteria. These include vision, innovation, workflow automation and AI agents, quality standards and estimation, integration breadth and depth for developers, scalability, and roadmap. Phrase views this as a clear signal of its ability to deliver measurable business impact at enterprise scale.The breadth and depth of Phrase’s enterprise capabilities allow organizations to scale global content operations with speed, quality, and control.According to the report: “Reference customers love Phrase’s practical, AI-forward thinking…”— The Forrester Wave™: Translation Management Systems Q3 2025.Evaluation findings:- Strategy. Phrase is preparing for exponential, AI-driven growth in multilingual content volume. Its superior vision, supported by a focused, transparent roadmap and rapid innovation, is to meet customer demand for speed and hyper-personalization with an intelligent multilingual content automation platform. Its decision to provide whole-platform access to all customers supports the vision.- Capabilities. Phrase is best-in-class at multiple complex capabilities, including configurable workflows, continuous localization, audiovisual localization, transcreation/adaptation, and decentralized self-service.- Customer feedback. Reference customers lauded the platform and its AI agents for automating 99% of their workflows.- Forrester’s take. Phrase is a good fit for medium-to-large enterprises with high localization maturity and complex workflows that want to leverage fully automated, integrated, AI-powered localization.“Our customers are seizing the opportunity to differentiate themselves and meet rising customer expectations for highly personalized experiences. They are taking advantage of new AI-first capabilities, married with the controls and quality that enterprises need to deliver at massive scale,” said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase.“We believe Forrester publishing its first Wave in this category highlights how essential language technology has become to business success. For us, Phrase’s recognition as a leader with the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories reflects the trust of our customers, the collaboration of our partners, and the relentless innovation of our people. Together we are transforming how businesses operate globally, creating new revenue opportunities and accelerating growth. To us, this recognition underscores that Phrase is not only executing on a bold strategy, but also delivering measurable impact with brands around the world.”Access the full Forrester Wave™: Translation Management Systems, Q3 2025 report to see the detailed evaluation.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led language technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a multilingual content strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management, to software and multimedia localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is designed to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.com.

